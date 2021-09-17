KET vs SUS Fantasy Prediction : Kent vs Sussex Best Fantasy Picks for English T20 Blast Semi-Final

KET vs SUS Fantasy Prediction: Kent vs Sussex – 18 September 2021 (Birmingham). Zak Crawley, Joe Denly, Zak Crawley, Luke Wright, and Tymal Mills are the best fantasy picks for this game.

Kent will take on Sussex in the Semi-Final Match of Vitality Blast T20, which will be played at the Edgbaston Stadium in Birmingham. The T20 cricket tournament has reached its knockout stages.

Crawley, Drummond, and Leaning have been brilliant in batting for Kent, whereas Klaaseen and Milnes are taking wickets of fun. For Sussex, Wright and Salt will be their main batsmen, whereas Garton and Wiese are their star all-rounders. The bowling will rely on Tymal Mills, Chris Jordan, and Ollie Robinson.

Pitch Report – The average 1st innings batting score at this venue in the T20I games played here is 170 runs.

Total T20I Games: 5; Bat 1st Won: 5; Bat 2nd Won: 0

Match Details :

Time:- 7.00 PM, Stadium: Edgbaston, Birmingham.

Probable XI for both sides:-

Kent – Zak Crawley, Daniel Bell-Drummond, Joe Denly, Jack Leaning, Sam Billings, Jordan Cox, Darren Stevens, Grant Stewart, Matt Milnes, Qais Ahmad, Fred Klaassen.

Sussex – Luke Wright, Phil Salt, Ravi Bopara, Delray Rawlins, David Wiese, Harrison Ward, George Garton, Chris Jordan, Tymal Mills, Will Beer, Archie Lenham.

5 Must-Have Players in the Squad

Zak Crawley, Daniel Bell-Drummond, Luke Wright, Phil Salt, and Tymal Mills.

KET vs SUS Team Wicket-Keeper

Philip Salt (Price 9.5) will be the wicket-keeper of our squad. Salt has scored 293 runs in the tournament at an average of 36.62, whereas his strike-rate has been 147.23. He is a destructive opener.

KET vs SUS Team Batsmen

Daniel Bell-Drummond (Price 9) and Zak Crawley (Price 9) will be our batsmen from Kent. Crawley has scored 330 runs in the tournament at an average of 33.00, whereas Drummond has scored 392 runs at 35.63. Both of them are solid and aggressive openers.

Luke Wright (Price 9.5) will be our batsman from Sussex. Wright has scored 360 runs in the tournament at an average of 45.00, whereas his S/R has been 153.19.

KET vs SUS Team All-Rounders

Joe Denly (Price 10) will be our all-rounder from Kent. Denly has scored 210 runs in the tournament, whereas he has scalped eight wickets in bowling.

George Garton (Price 8.5) will be our all-rounder from Sussex. Garton has scalped nine wickets in the tournament at an economy of 7.50, whereas he proved his batting powers in the Hundred.

KET vs SUS Team Bowlers

Fred Klaassen (Price 8.5) and Matt Milnes (Price 8.5) will be our bowlers from Kent. Milnes has scalped 18 wickets in T20 Blast, whereas Klaassen has scalped 14 wickets. Both of them are wicket-takers.

Tymal Mills (Price 8.5) and Chris Jordan (Price 8.5) will be our bowlers from Sussex. Mills has scalped 14 wickets in the tournament at an economy of 7.96, whereas Jordan is also a T20 specialist bowler.

**Pick Sam Billings or Jack Leaning or David Wiese as your last player**

Match Prediction: Kent will be the favourites to win this game.

Top Names for the Captaincy Role:-

Joe Denly and Luke Wright

Top Names for the Vice-Captaincy Role:-

Both the captain’s pick + Zak Crawley and Phil Salt

Fantasy Team Disclaimer

All our selections are based on in-depth and astute analysis of the players partaking in the match, pitch report and a perusal of other reasoning. Please incorporate a slew of factors while crafting your own side with this article serving as a guide to the match and players.