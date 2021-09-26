Cricket

KHP vs CEP Fantasy Prediction : Khyber Pakhtunkhwa vs Central Punjab Best Fantasy Team for National T20 Cup

KHP vs CEP Fantasy Prediction: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa vs Central Punjab – 26 September 2021 (Rawalpindi). Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Hasan Ali, and Shaheen Afridi will be the best fantasy picks for this game.
Rishikesh Sharma

Previous Article
“My mom would be very tough on me”: Zion Williamson snubs Coach K and Alvin Gentry to name Sharonda Sampson as the hardest coach he’s played under
No Newer Articles
Latest Posts