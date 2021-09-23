Cricket

KHP vs CEP Fantasy Prediction : Khyber Pakhtunkhwa vs Central Punjab Best Fantasy Team for National T20 Cup

KHP vs CEP Fantasy Prediction: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa vs Central Punjab – 23 September 2021 (Rawalpindi). Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwa, Mohammad Hafeez, and Shaheen Afridi will be the best fantasy picks for this game.
Rishikesh Sharma

Previous Article
“Stephen Curry really helped a fan get richer by $5,000”: When the Warriors MVP graciously ditched his huddle to help a fan win a contest during the timeout
Next Article
"Draymond Green and Ben Simmons are basically the same player to me!": Kendrick Perkins makes an absolutely shocking hot take about the 76ers and Warriors stars amid trade rumors
Latest Posts