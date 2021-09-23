KHP vs CEP Fantasy Prediction : Khyber Pakhtunkhwa vs Central Punjab Best Fantasy Team for National T20 Cup

KHP vs CEP Fantasy Prediction: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa vs Central Punjab – 23 September 2021 (Rawalpindi). Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwa, Mohammad Hafeez, and Shaheen Afridi will be the best fantasy picks for this game.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will take on Central Punjab in the league game of the Pakistan National T20 Cup. All the elite players of Pakistan are playing in this competition.

Fakhar Zaman and Mohammad Rizwan are star batsmen of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, whereas Iftekhar Ahmed is their star all-rounder. Shaheen Afridi is the lead bowler of the side. Central Punjab is full of superstar players, and they would want to dominate. Babar Azam and Akmal are their lead batsmen, whereas Hafeez and Malik are their experienced all-rounders. The bowling looks brilliant with Hasan Ali, Wahab Riaz, and Usman Qadir.

Pitch Report – The pitch is expected to be a batting-friendly one.

Match Details :

Time:- 8.00 PM IST Stadium: Rawalpindi Cricket Ground, Rawalpindi.

Probable XI for both sides:-

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa – Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Rizwan, Sahibzada Farhan, Mohammad Haris, Iftekhar Ahmed, Musadiq Ahmed, Mohammad Wasim, Shaheen Afridi, Asif Afridi, Imran Khan, Arshad Iqbal.

Central Punjab – Babar Azam, Kamran Akmal, Ahmed Shehzad, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Hussain Talat, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Wahab Riaz, Usman Qadir, Ehsan Adil.

KHP vs CEP: Key Players of the Game

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Top-3 Picks:-

Mohammad Rizwan:- Rizwan scored 500 runs at an average of 45.45 in PSL 2021, whereas his S/R was 127.87. He was the 2nd highest run-scorer of the tournament.

Fakhar Zaman: Zaman scored 420 runs at a strike-rate of 147.88 last season, whereas he scored 287 runs in PSL 2021.

Shaheen Afridi: Afridi scalped 20 wickets last season, whereas he scalped 16 wickets in PSL 2021.

Central Punjab Top-3 Picks:-

Babar Azam:- Azam scored 554 runs at an average of 69.25 in PSL 2021, whereas his S/R was 132.53. He was the highest run-scorer of the tournament.

Mohammad Hafeez:- Hafeez scored 271 runs at an average of 33.87 in PSL 2021, whereas he scalped two wickets in bowling.

Hasan Ali:- Ali scalped 13 wickets in PSL 2021, whereas his economy was 6.75.

KHP vs CEP Final Fantasy Team:-

WK: Mohammad Rizwan.

Batsmen: Babar Azam, Shoaib Malik, Fakhar Zaman.

All-Rounders: Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Wasim, Hussain Talat.

Bowlers: Shaheen Afridi, Hasan Ali, Usman Qadir, Ehsan Adil.

Match Prediction: Central Punjab will be the favourites to win this game.

Top Names for the Captaincy Role:-

Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam

Top Names for the Vice-Captaincy Role:-

Both Captain Picks + Mohammad Hafeez & Shaheen Afridi

SportsRush Small-League Fantasy Team for the Game

