KHP vs NOR Fantasy Prediction : Khyber Pakhtunkhwa vs Northern Best Fantasy Team for National T20 Cup

KHP vs NOR Fantasy Prediction: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa vs Northern – 3 October 2021 (Rawalpindi). Mohammad Rizwan, Shaheen Afridi, Haider Ali, and Mohammad Nawaz will be the best fantasy picks for this game.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will take on Northern in the league game of the Pakistan National T20 Cup. All the elite players of Pakistan are playing in this competition.

Fakhar Zaman and Mohammad Rizwan are star batsmen of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, whereas Farhan has also batted well. Shaheen Afridi is the lead bowler of the side, whereas Mohammad Wasim and Imran Khan are also looking decent. For Northern, Haider Ali is their star batsman, whereas Shadab and Nawaz are their leading all-rounders. Haris Rauf, Musa Khan, and Imad Wasim will take care of bowling.

Pitch Report – The pitch is expected to be a batting-friendly one.

Match Details :

Time:- 3.30 PM IST Stadium: Rawalpindi Cricket Ground, Rawalpindi.

Probable XI for both sides:-

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa – Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Rizwan, Adil Amin, Sahibzada Farhan, Iftekhar Ahmed, Musadiq Ahmed, Mohammad Wasim, Shaheen Afridi, Asif Afridi, Imran Khan, Arshad Iqbal.

Northern – Nasir Nawaz, Sarmad Hameed, Haider Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Imad Wasim, Rohail Nazir, Salman Irshad, Haris Rauf, Musa Khan.

KHP vs NOR: Key Players of the Game

**Last season refers to National T20 Cup 2020**

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Top-3 Picks:-

Mohammad Rizwan:- Rizwan scored 500 runs at an average of 45.45 in PSL 2021, whereas his S/R was 127.87. He was the 2nd highest run-scorer of the tournament. [This Season: 176 Runs]

Sahibzada Farhan: Farhan has scored 207 runs this season at an average of 41.40, whereas his S/R has been 135.29.

Shaheen Afridi: Afridi scalped 20 wickets last season, whereas he scalped 16 wickets in PSL 2021. [This Season: 10 Wickets]

Northern Top-3 Picks:-

Mohammad Nawaz:- Nawaz has scored 127 runs at an average of 63.50 this season, whereas he has scalped four wickets with the ball.

Haider Ali:- Ali scored 294 runs at an average of 36.75 last season, whereas his S/R was 166.10. [This Season: 208 Runs]

Haris Rauf:- Rauf scalped 18 wickets last season, whereas he scalped 10 wickets in PSL 2021. [This Tournament: 6 Wickets]

KHP vs NOR Final Fantasy Team:-

WK: Mohammad Rizwan.

Batsmen: Babar Azam, Ahmed Shehzad, Fakhar Zaman, Sahibzada Farhan.

All-Rounders: Mohammad Wasim.

Bowlers: Shaheen Afridi, Imran Khan, Hasan Ali, Wahab Riaz, Usman Qadir.

Match Prediction: Central Punjab will be the favourites to win this game.

Top Names for the Captaincy Role:-

Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam

Top Names for the Vice-Captaincy Role:-

Both Captain Picks + Hasan Ali & Shaheen Afridi

SportsRush Small-League Fantasy Team for the Game

