Cricket

KHP vs NOR Fantasy Prediction : Khyber Pakhtunkhwa vs Northern Best Fantasy Team for National T20 Cup

KHP vs NOR Fantasy Prediction: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa vs Northern – 3 October 2021 (Rawalpindi). Mohammad Rizwan, Shaheen Afridi, Haider Ali, and Mohammad Nawaz will be the best fantasy picks for this game.
Rishikesh Sharma

Previous Article
"Overtaking was an important subject for me"– Jos Verstappen made easy overtaking forbidden for Max Verstappen to make him excel it
Next Article
Ruturaj Gaikwad century six: CSK's Gaikwad hits last-ball six to score maiden IPL century vs Rajasthan Royals
Latest Posts