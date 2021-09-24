KHP vs SOP Fantasy Prediction : Khyber Pakhtunkhwa vs Southern Punjab Best Fantasy Team for National T20 Cup

KHP vs SOP Fantasy Prediction: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa vs Southern Punjab – 25 September 2021 (Rawalpindi). Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Rizwan, Sohaib Maqsood, and Shaheen Afridi will be the best fantasy picks for this game.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will take on Southern Punjab in the league game of the Pakistan National T20 Cup. All the elite players of Pakistan are playing in this competition.

Fakhar Zaman and Mohammad Rizwan are star batsmen of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, whereas Iftekhar Ahmed is their star all-rounder. Shaheen Afridi is the lead bowler of the side. For Southern Punjab, Sohaib Maqsood and Azam Khan are their star batsmen. Naseem Shah, Mohammad Illyas, and Mohammad Imran will take care of bowling.

Pitch Report – The pitch is expected to be a batting-friendly one.

Match Details :

Time:- 3.30 PM IST Stadium: Rawalpindi Cricket Ground, Rawalpindi.

Probable XI for both sides:-

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa – Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Rizwan, Adil Amin, Sahibzada Farhan, Iftekhar Ahmed, Musadiq Ahmed, Mohammad Wasim, Shaheen Afridi, Asif Afridi, Imran Khan, Arshad Iqbal.

Southern Punjab – Zain Abbas, Zeeshan Ashraf, Sohaib Maqsood, Khushdil Shah, Azam Khan, Aamer Yamin, Hassan Khan, Mohammad Imran, Mohammad Illyas, Faisal Akram, Naseem Shah.

KHP vs SOP: Key Players of the Game

**Last season refers to National T20 Cup 2020**

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Top-3 Picks:-

Mohammad Rizwan:- Rizwan scored 500 runs at an average of 45.45 in PSL 2021, whereas his S/R was 127.87. He was the 2nd highest run-scorer of the tournament.

Fakhar Zaman: Zaman scored 420 runs at a strike-rate of 147.88 last season, whereas he scored 287 runs in PSL 2021.

Shaheen Afridi: Afridi scalped 20 wickets last season, whereas he scalped 16 wickets in PSL 2021.

Southern Punjab Top-3 Picks:-

Sohaib Maqsood:- Maqsood scored 428 runs at an average of 47.55 in PSL 2021, whereas his S/R was 156.77.

Aamer Yamin:- Yamin scalped 13 wickets last season, whereas he scored 123 runs with the bat.

Mohammad Illyas:- Illyas scalped 11 wickets last season, whereas he scalped eight wickets in PSL 2021.

KHP vs SOP Final Fantasy Team:-

WK: Mohammad Rizwan.

Batsmen: Sohaib Maqsood, Zain Abbas, Fakhar Zaman.

All-Rounders: Mohammad Wasim, Iftekhar Ahmed, Aamer Yamin.

Bowlers: Shaheen Afridi, Asif Afridi, Mohammad Illyas, Naseem Shah.

**You may take Imran Khan or Khushdil Shah instead of Naseem Shah**

Match Prediction: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will be the favourites to win this game.

Top Names for the Captaincy Role:-

Mohammad Rizwan and Fakhar Zaman

Top Names for the Vice-Captaincy Role:-

Both Captain Picks + Iftekhar Ahmed & Shaheen Afridi

SportsRush Small-League Fantasy Team for the Game

