LIG vs CES Fantasy Prediction : Lightning vs Central Sparks Best Fantasy Team for English Women’s ODD

LIG vs CES Fantasy Prediction: Lightning vs Central Sparks – 18 September 2021 (Loughborough). Kathryn Bryce, Kirstie Gordon, and Eve Jones are the best fantasy picks of this game.

Lightning will take on Central Sparks in the league game of the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy 2021. The elite women cricketers of England are embracing this 50-over tournament.

Central Sparks have won five of their six games in the tournament, whereas team Lightning has won two of their six games.

Pitch Report – The pitch is expected to be a batting beauty.

Match Details :

Time:- 3.00 PM IST Stadium: Haslegrave Ground, Loughborough.

Probable XI for both sides:-

Lightning– Sarah Bryce, Bethany Harmer, Kathryn Bryce, Abigail Freeborn, Lucy Higham, Teresa Graves, Ella Claridge, Kirstie Gordon, Sophie Munro, Yvonne Graves, Grace Ballinger.

Central Sparks – Eve Jones, Marie Kelly, Davina Perinn, Gwenan Davies, Thea Brookes, Chloe Hill, Emily Arlott, Issy Wong, Georgia Davies, Ria Fackrell, Clare Boycott.

LIG vs CES: Key Players of the Game

The Stats are of Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy

Lightning Top-3 Picks:-

Kathryn Bryce:- Bryce has scored 191 runs with the bat, whereas she has scalped nine wickets in bowling. She is a brilliant all-rounder.

Teresa Graves:- Graves has scalped nine wickets at an economy of 4.00, whereas she has scored 103 runs with the bat.

Kirstie Gordon:- Gordon has scalped 14 wickets in the tournament, whereas she has an economy of 3.16.

Central Sparks Top-3 Picks:-

Eve Jones:- Jones has scored 230 runs at an average of 46.00, whereas she has scalped three wickets in bowling.

Issy Wong:- Wong has scalped 11 wickets in the tournament, whereas she has an economy of 4.09.

Georgia Davies:- Davies has scalped seven wickets in just two games, and she is looking in brilliant form.

LIG vs CES Final Fantasy Team:-

WK: S Bryce.

Batsmen: E Jones, G Davies, Y Graves.

All-Rounders: K Bryce, T Graves, E Arlott, R Fackrell.

Bowlers: K Gordon, S Munro, I Wong.

Match Prediction: Lightning will be the favourites to win this game.

Top Names for the Captaincy Role:-

Kathryn Bryce and Eve Jones

Top Names for the Vice-Captaincy Role:-

Both the captain’s pick + Issy Wong and Kirstie Gordon

SportsRush Small-League Fantasy Team for the Game

