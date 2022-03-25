‘Michael Jordan could have scored 41,026 points in the NBA’: Amazing stat shows how LeBron James could have been eclipsed by his Airness

Michael Jordan and his greatness have never been in question. Yet, every day we find out that he could have gone one step further.

Recently LeBron James passed Karl Malone to stand atop the second step of the podium in the all-time scoring list. As he closes in on his next target, the legendary Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, he will have to continue his scoring streak till late next year.

As the King continues to break records, his journey will inevitably be compared to that of his Airness. The Bulls legend sits at 5th on the all-time scorers’ list.

The question on everyone’s mind is could he have done better? The answer is a resounding yes.

Also read: “23 was close to the half of 45”: Michael Jordan and how the iconic no.23 came to be

Michael Jordan was on course for 41,026 points

If Michael Jordan played the same amount of games as LeBron, and kept his same averages on the Bulls, he’d have 41K points. (via @FadeawayWorld) https://t.co/rhjgFP93bi — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) March 25, 2022

Michael Jordan could have eclipsed the 40,000 points mark, had he played the same number of games as LeBron James.

In their careers, LeBron is known for longevity and has played a remarkable 1363 games. The Black Cat was known for scoring and his career points per game average is simply astonishing.

He also played lesser games, with just 1072 under his belt. He also retired twice and has the fewest games amongst the all-time leading scorers.

If he were to continue his career ppg, he would have had a remarkable 41,026 points. This figure would put him 3000 points clear of Kareem. Incidentally, Kareem also had played 500 games more than MJ.

All of these are what-ifs and maybes. We will truly never know how high Jordan’s greatness could have been. Is there any doubt he could have reached 40,000 points? None at all.