Atlanta Braves Rising Again With a Healthy Ronald Acuna, Spencer Strider and Ozzie Albies

2024 was a misery for the Atlanta Braves even though they still managed to find their way into the postseason. They were ravaged by injury, including to two of the game’s biggest young stars.

Ronald Acuna suffered a second major knee injury and played just 49 games. Ozzie Albies missed 63, Austin Riley and Michael Harris, 52 each, Catcher Sean Murphy half the season. Spencer Strider made just two starts.

Additions – Jurickson Profar, Bryan De La Cruz.

Departures – Max Fried, Travis d’Arnaud, Jorge Soler, A.J Minter.

Braves will score runs

The Braves scored the most runs in the majors in 2023 with 947. The injuries, however, dropped them to 704, below MLB average. Health will put them back near the top.

Marcell Ozuna finished fourth in MVP voting with 39 homers and a .925 OPS. But the return to almost full-time from Acuna (CF), Albies (2B), Riley (3B), Michael Harris (CF) and Murphy (C) along with Matt Olson (1B) will ease the pressure on the pitching staff.

The signing of Jurickson Profar will add to it as well. Somehow at age 31, in a tough hitters park in San Diego, he had the best season of his career. If the Braves get a high fraction of that, they should be happy.

Orlando Arcia steadies the infield at shortstop. Jarred Kelenic might get some early starts as they wait for Acuna. But his full time at bats seem to be gone.

Stellar Rotation

No question the loss of free agent lefty Max Fried will be felt. But the Braves still have enough in the rotation. It starts with Cy Young award winner Chris Sale, although the lefty was unavailable in the postseason.

Strider looks ready to go, Spencer Schwellenbach is looking like a future star. Add in Reynaldo López and Grant Holmes and you have one of the league’s better starting five.

Bullpen is steady

Raisel Iglesias just keeps getting the job done and it was business as usual in 2024, at 34 years of age — a 1.95 ERA and thirty-four saves.

A.J. Minter’s arm will be missed in the pen as will Joe Jiménez’ (knee surgery). Dylan Lee, Pierce Johnson, Aaron Brummer, Dany Jiménez and Buck Farmer will try and fill the gaps

No doubt the Braves will be one of, if not the most significant, thorns in the Dodgers’ side as they try to repeat as World Series champs.