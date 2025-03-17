Infamous Inside-the-Park Home Runs

Jul 10, 2007; San Francisco, CA, USA; Ichiro Suzuki celebrates after hitting an inside-the-park home run at the All-Star game. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-US PRESSWIRE Copyright © 2007 Kyle Terada

An inside-the-park homer is one of the most exciting plays in baseball. Unlike a traditional home run, where the ball clears the fence, these rare feats rely on speed, hustle, and sometimes a defensive mishap.

Some showcase pure athleticism. Others become infamous due to bizarre circumstances.

Little League Chaos: Jose Canseco’s Misplay – 1993

Sure, this isn’t an inside-the-park home run, but, in full honesty, it should’ve been an easy out so we’re including it.

Jose Canseco is best known for his power-hitting and the ball that bounced off his head.

In 1993, while playing right field for the Texas Rangers, Canseco misjudged a fly ball that hit him on the head and bounced over the fence. The blunder allowed the batter to circle the bases for an unexpected home run.

Suzuki’s All-Star Sprint – 2007

Ichiro Suzuki is one of the few players to hit an inside-the-park homer in an All-Star Game.

In 2007, at San Francisco’s AT&T Park, he launched a deep shot to right field. The ball ricocheted off an angled wall, bouncing away from Ken Griffey Jr. That’s when Ichiro’s legendary speed took over, touching all bases in just 15 seconds.

A World Series shocker: Mule Haas – 1929

One of the most famous postseason inside-the-park home runs occurred in the 1929 World Series.

With the Philadelphia A’s trailing the Chicago Cubs, Mule Haas hit a deep fly ball to center. Cubs outfielder Hack Wilson lost it in the sun, and the ball rolled far enough away to allow Haas to score. The A’s rallied and won the game, making it one of the most pivotal inside-the-park homers in history.

Happy 120th birthday to 1929 World Series hero Mule Haas, who used to harass Ted Williams from the opposing dugout. After finding out Ted considered being a fireman, Mule started making siren sounds and banging on dugout pipes. pic.twitter.com/6xjbhac4TV — Ben Blotner (@BrainofBennyB) October 15, 2023

Inside-the-park home runs remain one of baseball’s most thrilling and unpredictable plays. Whether caused by speed, misplays, or sheer luck, they always leave a lasting impression on fans and players alike. Sometimes, it’s like the Rolling Stones said, “you can’t always get what you want,” but when you do, it’s unforgettable.