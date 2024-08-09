“I Hate Y’all for This Decision”: Jazz Chisholm Jr. Recalls Angry Call to Family Over Career-Altering School Choice

Jul 30, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Yankees third base Jazz Chisholm Jr. (13) prepares to bat against the Philadelphia Phillies during the fifth inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The latest rising star of the New York Yankees’ Jazz Chisholm Jr. has never been one to hold back his feelings.

During a fourth-month-old chat on the Pivot Podcast, he shared a moment in his life about how a passionate discussion with his family regarding a crucial decision in his educational journey redefined his professional trajectory.

While speaking to hosts and ex-NFL stars Ryan Clark, Fred Taylor, and Channing Crowder, Jazz narrated that his introduction to baseball began at the age of 8 when he joined Little League following in the footsteps of his grandmother, Patricia Coakley, who played shortstop for the Bahamian national softball team.

By the time Jazz was 12, his team won in the Little League World Series, which earned him and a teammate scholarships to prestigious schools in the United States.

As Jazz was excited about relocating to Orlando, where his father and sisters resided, he ended up being sent to Wichita, Kansas. This move came as a letdown since baseball was not as popular compared to sports like basketball and football at the school he attended.

Additionally, being part of a private school meant that public schools were reluctant to compete against them for fear of impacting their rankings.

Considering the situation, Jazz was upset that moving affected his progress in baseball and eventually shared his feelings with his family, especially since his cousin got drafted from the Florida school he planned to attend.

Despite getting offers from Division I colleges, Jazz thought his chances were reduced. The 2022 All-Star recalls calling up his parents and even his grandparents and saying, “I hate you all for this decision.”

Initially mad, Jazz later realized that his time in Kansas was important for his development even though it was tough. He believed that staying in Florida might have led to him being picked in the first round and earning millions out of high school.

However, his experience in Kansas made him rely on his talent and it wasn’t until he reached the major leagues that he truly grasped how to play professionally.

Jazz also looked back on his time with the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp, a Triple-A affiliate of the Miami Marlins, where he became the first Bahamian player to be part of the All-Star game.

Jazz Chisholm was traded to the Miami Marlins in 2019 and ended that season with the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp putting up power stats. Later, Chisholm was included on the Marlins 40-man roster and made his MLB debut on September 1, 2020.

Now, after four years in Miami, Jazz was traded to the Yankees on July 28, 2024, in exchange for three prospects.

Miami Marlins’ trade of Chisholm Jr. was a strategic masterstroke

The trade of Jazz Chisholm Jr. From the Miami Marlins to the New York Yankees proved to be a great deal for the Bronx Bombers but for Miami, it was mainly influenced by concerns about his health.

Firstly, Chisholm Jr.’s frequent injuries, affecting parts of his body such as his back, toe, shoulder, hamstring, oblique, and ankle raised doubts about his long-term durability.



Secondly, due to the injury issues that kept him sidelined, the Marlins were faced with risks if they were to extend his contract.

Thirdly, strategically speaking, by trading Chisholm Jr. the Marlins were also able to handle their roster obligations efficiently. Even though the current center fielder’s talent and influence were unquestionable, concerns about his health made it a tough call to sign him for a period.