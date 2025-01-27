Is MLB Watching NFL Replay Assist?

The NFL’s replay assist is a game changer for the league and should be what every league is striving for. It does what has not been done before in any sport. It gets it right and does it seamlessly.

The process only stops the game when the outcome is known and a play needs reversing. It takes pressure off refs who being human, make mistakes. It also takes some of the decisions to challenge out of coach’s hands.

For coaches, getting it wrong can be devastating. In most sports being wrong on a challenge can mean the loss of challenges going forward. Hockey is really punishing in that being wrong punishes with an opponent’s power play.

Do replay automatically

In 2021, the NFL expanded its replay rule to allow replay officials and designated members of the officiating department to assist on-field officials in specific, limited game situations

I have never been inside a pro sports replay room. There are things I would hope would be universal. That there is a keen watch on every single play and that there is a replay to go to. That seems to be the case in baseball.

In sports, contentious plays are obvious. If someone is analyzing the moment a play happens than they should have an answer before being asked. If they have instant communication capability, you’re there.

For instance in the NFL on the weekend, a fourth down became a first down in the blink of an eye among the many messages relayed to refs correcting little and big mistakes, just like that.

How it can help MLB

It makes no sense to let unchallenged mistakes go by that are correctable. A quick replay on a foul ball down the line can be handled without fuss. Certainly a significant play in any game, the difference between a strike and most likely a double.

Yes baseball has instituted rules to hasten play with the pitch clock, there is however time before the clock starts. A first replay will often will give you an aswer instantly. Lets face it, if you need multiple views than it’s too close to bother with game interuption.

Knowing they would step in on an obvious call would signal to the manager that a challenge is probably a losing proposition, besides teams have their own video people to catch the ones that weren’t already caught, then, use your challenge.

How to use such technology would need some study and so would narrowing down exactly which plays you’re aiming for, but getting it right more often and faster is the goal.

There, you’re welcome, now go fix balls and strike, will ya?