It’s Road Trip Time!

Jun 1, 2018; Chicago, IL, USA; Fireworks are seen after a game at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-USA TODAY Sports

This one is for the baseball fans craving a whirlwind tour of some Midwest ball! In a trip to visit five historic ballparks in just five days, it’s perfect for some long weekends this summer.

Pack your bags, and get ready for a whole lotta hot dogs!

Day 1: Milwaukee – American Family Field

Watching the Brewers play is a perfect way to kick off the trip. Before the game starts, you’ll find yourself eating a famous serving of brat and cheese curds at a tailgate.

During the game, missing Bernie Brewer’s slide is impossible. After a big win, there’s an amazing post-game time where you could sip down a nightcap at a local brewery.

Day 2/3: Boston – Wrigley and Guaranteed Rate Field

Less than a two-hour drive away, Chi-Town is ready for some baseball. You’ve got the historic North Side charm of Wrigley, or Southside fireworks at Guaranteed Rate Field.

At a Cubs game, sit back and relax, taking in the ivy-covered wall and a classic Chicago dog. If you’re more keen on a more hip vibe, a White Sox game may not provide a win, but what can be wrong with cold craft beers, a game of baseball, and fireworks?

Day 4: St. Louis – Busch Stadium

There’s nothing to do but listen to baseball on the five-hour drive to St. Louis. This spot’s for the history buffs.

In the outfield, the Arch glooms in the background. While marvelling at the structure, you could keep the hot dog streak going with one of their St. Louis-style dogs in Ballpark Village after the game. Don’t forget about a tour of the city’s impressive museums!

Day 5: Kansas City – Kauffman Stadium

Another five-hour drive to Kauffman Stadium with its picturesque fountains and passionate Royals fans. The team recently announced that every Saturday home game, they’ll be wearing powder blue jerseys!

The Royals announced that they will wear powder blue jerseys and powder blue pants for every Saturday home game 👑 📸: @Royals pic.twitter.com/zioCiZxiBp — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) March 18, 2025

Finish off the trip with some famous KC BBQ at a smokehouse, and an important visit to NLB museum.

Five days, five ballparks, endless memories—this Midwest road trip is a home run for every baseball fan this summer!