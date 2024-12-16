Closers Needed But Nobody’s Buying

The Yankees went out and made sure their games will end better in 2025. The Bronx will welcome one of baseball’s best this season following the trade for Devin Williams from Milwaukee. Clay Holmes led the majors in blown saves last season with 13, the most by a Yankee since Dave Righetti in 1987.

While the Yankees have filled their closer’s role, several teams need to do that and there are plenty of options. Six of the top twenty in saves last seasons are free agents and one or two surely available in trade.

So, who needs or would like to improve their end game? Should we count out the Phillies who signed former Blue Jays closer Jordan Romano to a one year deal after he was non tendered?

Is Carlos Estevez going to Boston?

The Red Sox moved on from Kenley Jansen, setting him free. Looks like they’re after the former Phillies and Angels righthander (Along with the Yankees and Phillies again):

The Red Sox are showing interest in RP Carlos Estevez, according to @hgomez27. pic.twitter.com/XrRZ0DX7Mp — Boston Sports Gordo (@BOSSportsGordo) December 15, 2024

In the AL East that leaves Boston and Toronto in need after the axing of Jansen and Romano. Elsewhere in the American League the Texas Rangers look to contend once more and they also let their guy go.

Kirby Yates was reborn in Texas, piling up thirty three saves and outstanding numbers with a 1.17 ERA, 0.83 WHIP and eighty-five strikeouts in 61 2/3 innings.

In the National League, The Nationals also flushed their closer. Kyle Finnigan placed third in saves with thirty-eight but his numbers left a little to be desired with an ERA up at 3.68 and less than a strikout an inning.

In the Central, the Cubs went through a few last season, eventually settling on Porter Hodge but they might be looking for more experience in the position at the right price.

Diamondbacks in need

Out West, the Diamondbacks shuffled through a few after Paul Sewald suddenly sprung a leak. They finished up with Justin Martinez in the role but a team that missed the playoff on a tie-breaker might want a little extra.

The Dodgers are always looking to get better and with Michael Kopech in the role for such a short time and confidence lost in Evan Phillips they could be in the market as well.

Could be just a matter of re-positioning all the late inning guys. As mentioned, Finnegan, Jansen, Yates and Estevez are all free agents, as is lefthander Tanner Scott who closed with Miami but finished setting up Robert Suarez in San Diego.

Speaking of finished, is that the case for Craig Kimbrel after both Philadephia and Baltimore both gave up on him?

There’s always Camilo Doval who fell out of favour in San Francisco. And finally, MLB saves leader Ryan Helsley could be had after a forty-nine save season in St Louis.

Does one domino coming off the board set the others on their paths, once the field narrows it xould get interesting.