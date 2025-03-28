More to Tigers Pitching Than Just Tarik Skubal

He was the unanimous choice for the American League Cy Young award, Tarik Skubal dominated the regular season. He knocked off a rare pitchers triple crown. League best Wins, strikeouts and ERA.

He helped take the Tigers on a magical run. They went 31-13 from August 10th on. On that date they were 55-63 with a 1% chance of grabbing a playoff spot.

Pitching got the Tigers to October with Skubal and large scoops of a terrific but over used bullpen. This time The Tigers have given Skubal a better set of rotation mates that could take them even deeper.

Flaherty Returns

Jack Flaherty was having a nice comeback year in his walk season in Detroit (7-5 2.95), so the Tigers got what they could for him at the deadline. After winning a ring with the Dodgers, Flaherty found his next contract back in Detroit.

First Rounders Paying Off

The Tigers have been waiting on twenty-seven year old Casey Mize since they took him with the very first pick in the 2018 draft. He missed all of 2023, made twenty starts last year and looks to be much better.

Jackson Jobe is a rising star throwing triple digits. He went third overall in the 2021 draft. At twenty-two years old, he sits behind only Japanese sensation Roki Sasaki as this year’s top pitching prospect.

That would leave one spot for Reese Olson who enjoyed an excellent second season. He made twenty-two starts and deserved better than a 4-8 record, He turned in a 3.53 ERA and 1.18 WHIP.

The Tigers brought in oft injured veteran Alex Cobb but Alex Cobb is presently, well, hurt. It’s possible when healthy he’ll have to wait for a way back in.

Steady Bullpen

After Skubal, it was the ‘pen that kept the Tigers marching late last season. So deep to start this season, last year’s saves leader (Jason Foley), didn’t make the team.

Any of Beau Brieske, Tyler Holton or Tommy Kahnle is capable of closing and the others serve a decent gateway to the ninth.

Veterans Kenta Maeda and John Brebbia are also around to help fill out this staff that could carry the Tigers deep into October.