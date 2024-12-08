mobile app bar

Can The D’Backs Score The Most Runs Again? Do They Need To?

Elliott Price
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Can The D'Backs Score The Most Runs Again? Do They Need To?

Jul 24, 2024; Kansas City, Mo, USA; Diamondbacks second baseman Ketel Marte celebrates with outfielder Corbin Carroll after hitting a three-run home run at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Did you know that the Arizona Diamondbacks led all of major league baseball in runs scored? Only the Dodgers and the Yankees came within a hundred runs of them. Every single regular starter was better than average. And it still wasn’t enough.

After winning eighty-four games the previous season and navigating a magical run to the world series, they tacked on five more wins. They needed one more. Their season ending in a three way tie with the Braves and Mets and were tossed aside by a tie breaker.

Ketel Marte has career year

Can The D'Backs Score The Most Runs Again? Do They Need To?
Sep 11, 2024; Phoenix, Az, USA; Diamondbacks second base Ketel Marte hits a double at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

Second baseman Ketel Marte finished third in MVP voting, placing just behind Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor as Shohei Ohtani walked off with every first place vote. He batted .292 with career highs in homers (36), RBI (95) and OPS+ (155).

Third baseman Eugenio Suarez went from almost getting released with a first half OPS of .668 to solidying the position with an elite .942 in the second. Joc Pederson slugged .515 mostly at DH, Randal Grichuk was terrific hitting against lefties.

It’s hard to believe with everything that went right, it could have been even better. Returning rookie of the year Corbin Carroll struggled mightily for half a season. Gold glove first baseman Christian Walker landed on the IL on July 30 with a left oblique strain and missed 32 games.

Can The D'Backs Score The Most Runs Again? Do They Need To?
Diamondbacks Corbin Carroll at Chase Field in Phoenix on Sept. 29, 2024. – © Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Twenty four year old catcher Gabriel Moreno, a gold glove winner in his rookie season in 2023 was limited to ninety-seven games and Marte missed some game late. With all the runs they did score, it’s tough however to nitpick on the offense.

Number one Arizona prospect Jordn Lawlar, another future star, was hurt in spring training and never relly got right. He got in a total of twenty-three minor league games.

Pitching let Diamondbacks down

Can The D'Backs Score The Most Runs Again? Do They Need To?
Sep 15, 2024; Phoenix, Aa, USA; Diamondbacks pitcher Zac Gallen (23) leaves the mound during a game at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Allan Henry-Imagn Images

Pitching is where the season was lost. So many things went wrong. It’s hard to believe that could all happen again. It starts with ace Zac Gallen who managed only 148 innings after 210 the season before and wasn’t as reliable as before.

Number two starter Merrill Kelly missed four months with a shoulder injury and the free agents signing were absolute disasters. Lefty Edouardo Rodriguez managed just ten poor outings to start his four year $80 million deal.

The other free agent lefty Jordan Montgomery signed very late and never caught up on what will now be a 2 year $50 million contract, delivering a horrible -1.4 War.

Brandon Pfaadt who looks so promising and at times dominating in the 2023 post season didn’t reach the same level for much of the season.

Throw in closer Paul Sewald blowing three straight early July saves after perfection in his first eleven and it’s easy to find that one game that would have put them in the post season and perhaps another playoff run.

There is a lot to do. Walker, Pederson and Grichuk are free agents. They were all instrumental to run scoring and will need replacing.

It’s the pitching that gives hope. The bullpen is a strength and it’s hard to believe the starters can possibly suffer the same amount of bad luck. And after all, all they need is one more win.

About the author

Elliott Price

Elliott Price

x-icon

Elliott spent more than 40 years in sports broadcasting. He hosted sports morning shows in both Montreal and Toronto. Elliott handled play by play duties in a multitude of sports. Most notably as the voice of the Montreal Expos. Also CFL football, NHL hockey, OHL and QMJHL junior hockey, boxing, soccer, swimming and more. He currently is senior baseball writer for 'The Sports Rush'

Share this article

Don’t miss these