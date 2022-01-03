Mohammed Siraj injury update: What happened to Mohammed Siraj? Will Siraj bowl in IND vs SA Johannesburg Test?

Mohammed Siraj injury update: The tall fast bowler injured himself at the stroke of Stumps on Day 1 during IND vs SA second Test match.

During the second Test match between India and South Africa at The Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg, Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj suffered an injury just at the stroke of Stumps on Day 1.

The injury happened during the last delivery of the 17th Over- the penultimate one before the day’s play was to culminate. Having bowled an outstanding 3-Over spell of fast bowling, Siraj perhaps made a final dash with full intensity to finish his quota for the day.

It was during his run-up that the 27-year-old pulled himself out in the final moment of his delivery stride, and was seen feeling his right leg hamstring in clear discomfort and pain.

Post the scare, the team physio quickly scampered towards the turf to address the issue, and just a few minutes in was seen assisting Siraj off the field right away.

Mohammed Siraj injury update: How severe is Siraj injury?

As Siraj walked off it was Shardul Thakur, who was chosen by skipper KL Rahul to bowl the final delivery of the Over.

The BCCI meanwhile is yet to provide an update on the nature and extent of Siraj’s injury.

Ravichandran Ashwin however, after the end of day’s play stated that the medical staff is assessing the right-arm pacer

Earlier, India’s skipper Virat Kohli was forced to miss the ongoing Test, which meant that KL Rahul was appointed to lead the side for the first time ever for India.

Given the way Siraj bowled in his short spell during the fag end of the day, especially to Proteas skipper Dean Elgar, his absence might hurt India big time given the paltry score (202) they have posted on the scoreboard in the first Innings.

Not the kind of start India were looking for to begin 2022. An Injury to the skipper to start the day and an injury to Siraj at close. Once again, our bowlers hold the key but expecting SA to be much more resilient in their response .. #IndvSA — Jatin Sapru (@jatinsapru) January 3, 2022

Fantastic bowling from India without much luck. Last 4 overs any of the balls could have been edged. And that drop. South Africa win the day but India will come hard tomorrow and a few quick ones will set it up again. Siraj injury is imp. — Boria Majumdar (@BoriaMajumdar) January 3, 2022

For this very reason India go in with a batter light despite very well knowing the form issues of 3,4 and 5. Bumrah previous game and now here Siraj. Just pick up too many injuries to go in with only three seamers overseas. — Saurabh Malhotra (@MalhotraSaurabh) January 3, 2022

South Africa finished the day with 35-1 on the scoreboard, trailing behind by 167 runs, with their skipper Dean Elgar (11*) and Keegan Petersen (14*) at the crease.

