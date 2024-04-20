‘$150 Million to $200 Million’ Is What NASCAR Talladega Race Could Bring to Alabama This Weekend

The upcoming Cup Series race in the Talladega Superspeedway is an important stop on the calendar. It is the tenth event of the ongoing season and the third contest on a drafting-style track. The superspeedway’s home – Alabama – has hosted numerous NASCAR races over the last few decades and is as iconic as motorsports avenues get. But what does the sport give back to the state in return for its graciousness?

Advertisement

A Cup Series race involves the biggest names in North American motorsports. Big names and events automatically have a major impact on the local economy. This Sunday, the Talladega grandstand is once again expected to overflow with crowds from all over the country. This means that there will be a massive boom on the state’s treasury over the weekend.

The monetary value of that boom will be between $150 million to $200 million, according to the superspeedway’s president, Brian Crichton. He said in an interview with WKRG-TV, “Coming out of COVID, things kind of went down a little bit, but we are on a great trajectory right now where we’re growing every single race that we have.”

With a large number of attendees on the horizon, Crichton expects visitors to lighten their wallets on fuel, food, and stay. The revenue for Talladega alone is projected to be at around $2 million at the end of the weekend. Donnie Miller, the executive director of the Chamber of Commerce, noted how hotel bookings were far better than they were in previous years.

The unpredictability that the Talladega Superspeedway brings to NASCAR

The Dega is rightly known as the most unpredictable track in the sport. The reason behind that is the high speed that it demands from the cars that race on it. Whether a driver is in for a surprise win or the reason for a 20-car pile-up is literally unknown until the very last second. But whatever unfolds, happens really fast on the 2.66-mile track.

Since the gates of the venue were opened in 1969, it has exceeded every parameter of stock car racing in terms of speed, size, and thrill. Who would’ve thought that engineering crews would build one of the greatest race tracks in the world on an unassuming piece of land that was suited only for soybean farming? The legacy of this fastest track in all land will grow further this weekend.