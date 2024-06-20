“A Real Ambassador for Our Sport”: Senior NASCAR Official on Martin Truex Jr.’s Legacy, Touts JGR Driver a “First-Ballot Hall of Famer”

SONOMA, CA – JUNE 09: Martin Truex Jr. during an autograph session for fans before the start of the Toyota/Save Mart 350 NASCAR, Motorsport, USA Cup Series race on July 9, 2024, at Sonoma Raceway in Sonoma, CA. (Photo by Bob Kupbens/Sonoma Raceway/Icon Sportswire)

Martin Truex Jr. will bid farewell to full-time NASCAR racing at the end of this year. The Joe Gibbs Racing driver is celebrated as one of the greatest drivers of his generation, often touted as one of the best drivers behind the wheel with natural car control.

Recently, NASCAR’s senior Vice President of competition Elton Sawyer hailed the racing legend for his contribution to the sport. One of the features of the two-time Xfinity Series champion is his under-the-radar personality. Truex is known to keep away from off-track tussles and prefers to do his talking from behind the wheel.

The NASCAR executive also believes that Truex has what it takes to be in the championship race at the end of this year, which would be a substantial achievement for the New Jersey native.

“There’s without a doubt a first-ballot Hall of Famer and a terrific competitor still to this day,” he said. “He just goes out, does his job, he races at a high level, a true competitor, and a real ambassador to our sport and we’re going to miss Martin next year.”

🏁 34 NASCAR Cup Series wins

🏆 2017 Cup and 2004-05 Xfinity champion Martin Truex Jr. has announced his retirement from full-time racing at the end of the year. pic.twitter.com/WAfnQ1ClFP — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) June 14, 2024

Having won at the upcoming venue during his racing career, it is clear Elton Sawyer will be rooting for Martin Truex Jr., the defending winner at NHMS.

What makes the New Hampshire Motor Speedway special?

The NASCAR executive said that Loudon was a special place to visit every year. The track configuration would give rise to intricate strategy calls, making the event all the more exciting as per Sawyer.

“If you look at that race track, it gives us a little bit of everything. It’s flat, long straightaways, they’ll give you some strategy, two tires, no tires, fuel-only type stuff, staying out. I think that brings an element to our event, it’s exciting,” he added.

It will be interesting to see if that really is the case on Sunday as several drivers would be looking to do well with the regular season reaching its final phase.