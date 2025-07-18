After Ryan Blaney, Now Dale Earnhardt Jr. Bats for NASCAR Return to Chicagoland

The Chicagoland Speedway was forcibly sent to sleep after completing its duties for the 2019 Cup Series season. Every year since, it has awaited its chance to return to mainstream competition and prove its worth to the naysayers. The track’s moment of glory might not be far off if the latest reports are to be believed, and waiting to cheer right alongside Ryan Blaney is Dale Earnhardt Jr.

Blaney is a big fan of the 1.5-mile tri-oval intermediate speedway that was decommissioned from the NASCAR Cup Series in 2020. He has spoken on multiple stages about how a return to the track is imperative for the promotion and its goal to attract younger fans. Dale Jr. has joined him in cheering for the possibility now.

Veteran motorsports reporter Adam Stern provided an update about the track on X recently, mentioning how a race could be held on it in 2026. Dale Jr. tweeted, “I’d gamble that it would be one of the most entertaining races of the season.” With many fans frustrated with the increasing addition of road courses to the schedule, Dale Jr.’s words about Chicagoland are akin to a warm hug.

I’d gamble that it would be one of the most entertaining races of the season. https://t.co/Mhk2SwwBDk — Dale Earnhardt Jr. (@DaleJr) July 16, 2025

So, why is a return to the track even on the cards? It was removed in the first place since it was producing highly predictable races that failed to entertain the audience. The revival in interest can be owed to the character of the Next Gen car that debuted in 2022. The belief is that the car would completely transform the race-watching experience.

Why Chicagoland Speedway is dependent on the Chicago Street Course

Following the removal of the Chicagoland Speedway from the Cup Series schedule, NASCAR raced at Road America in 2021 before shaking hands with the Chicago Street Course in 2022. The three-year deal that was signed with the city has now come to an end, and the promotion is negotiating a new deal.

If things don’t fall into place, NASCAR will have no option but to move to the forgotten avenue. The region’s market is too concentrated and important to be ignored. Further updates about the ongoing contract talks can be expected in a few days. On another front, there has also been news that San Diego could be hosting a Cup Series race on its streets in 2026.

How would this affect NASCAR’s plan to race in Chicagoland? The likes of Blaney would be thrilled if it didn’t. The 2023 Cup Series champion said last month, “I wish we could go back to Chicagoland. That place is great. It puts on a great race.

“I don’t know why we stopped going there in the first place. I guess I do know. They wanted to go to the city of Chicago and not Joliet. I would love to see that track come back personally.”

Trust in the track appears to be quite high. Hopefully, it won’t go in vain if a Cup Series race is eventually held there.