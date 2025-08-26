What All Animals Does Ryan Blaney Have on His Farm?

NASCAR driver Ryan Blaney and his fiancée, Gianna Tulio, own a property they call the “Blaney Bunch Farm.” With Tulio, who is currently expecting, frequently posting photos and videos from the farm on Instagram, Blaney was recently asked during his appearance on the Team Blaney podcast whether more additions are on the horizon.

From Tulio’s posts, the farm houses Nigerian Dwarf goats, dogs, and cats, with a pasture for the goats and even one of Blaney’s winning NASCAR tires repurposed into a playground for them. Several animals also serve as therapy companions, contributing to the Ryan Blaney Family Foundation’s efforts to spread joy and promote well-being.

Blaney explained, “Yeah, we’re growing our animal inventory. We got three goats. They’re Nigerian dwarf goats, is what they’re called. And, we have three females, three girls, and they’re funny little creatures, man. I go out with them every morning.

“We built this big pen for them. We keep them in this little shed at night just for safety reasons. I go out every morning with my coffee and let them out and just hang out with them for 30 minutes, and it’s just really cool.”

As for the next additions, Blaney mentioned chickens are likely, while Tulio has her heart set on mini cows, which Blaney described as “pretty funny looking.” A donkey may also join the herd soon, as Blaney noted, they are strong protectors against coyotes and foxes, bringing the “muscle” that his dogs cannot.

In a previous YouTube video showcasing the North Carolina property to fans, Blaney introduced the goats by name: Fiona, Peanut, and Juniper. Tulio revealed that while she shared her vision for the farm, it was Blaney who designed the layout, and she praised his work.

The setup was created with the animals in mind, featuring a pasture equipped with feed nets for safety. The farm’s goat therapy program also partners with Autism 360, an initiative highlighted by Fallen Oak Farms’ Facebook page, to bring connection and comfort to those in need.