After Tony Stewart, Kevin Harvick Becomes the Latest Recipient of Major Honor Ahead of NASCAR Visit to Texas

In 2019, Tony Stewart was inducted as the 22nd member of the Texas Motorsports Hall of Fame, earning the honor through a decorated resume that included two NASCAR Cup Series wins, four poles, split evenly between INDYCAR and NASCAR, and more than 1,000 laps led at Texas Motor Speedway, placing him fourth on the all-time list.

His three NASCAR Cup championships and one Indy title further sealed his place among the sport’s elite. Six years later, his former Stewart-Haas Racing driver, Kevin Harvick, joined that exclusive circle for his accomplishments at Texas.

Harvick’s history at the track stretches back to 1997. Over 29 years, he made 41 Cup starts at Texas Motor Speedway, securing three victories. Across NASCAR’s three national series, he collected a total of nine wins at the venue. During Friday’s Speedway Children’s Charities luncheon, hosted by Wurth at The Speedway Club Ballroom, Harvick received the honor.

He looked back on his journey at Texas Motor Speedway, recounting stories from his early days when he visited the track during its first year while working with the Spears Motorsports Truck Series team. He further reflected on the highs and lows that followed, from agonizingly close second-place finishes in 2014 and 2015, to finally breaking a 29-race Cup Series winless streak in the fall race of 2017.

Kevin Harvick is now a member of the Texas Motorsports Hall of Fame (for accomplishments at Texas). pic.twitter.com/PBBHxPyZby — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) May 2, 2025

Harvick admitted he didn’t bag as many Cup wins at Texas as he had hoped, but pointed out that he more than made up for it on the Xfinity side.

He wrapped up his full-time racing career in 2023, finishing with 121 wins across NASCAR’s three national series. The 49-year-old Californian secured 60 wins in the Cup Series, placing him 10th on the all-time list, along with 47 in the Xfinity Series and 14 more in the Craftsman Truck Series.

All eyes now turn to the upcoming tripleheader weekend, which will end in Sunday’s Wurth 400 Cup race. Last year, Chase Elliott snapped a year-and-a-half winless streak at the venue, and fans are eager to see if he or Kyle Busch, both longtime fan favorites still chasing their first win of the season, can break through this time around in The Lone Star State.