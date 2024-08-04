Chase Briscoe’s Rise Through the Ranks to Become a NASCAR Star

Chase Briscoe received one of the most lucrative deals of this silly season when Joe Gibbs Racing signed him up to replace Martin Truex Jr. in 2025. The 29-year-old driver is currently in his final season with Stewart-Haas Racing and gunning for a spot in the playoffs. The journey that led him to this high point wasn’t straightforward despite his family’s racing roots.

Briscoe’s father, Kenny, was a former Truck Series driver and a five-time track champion at the Tri-State Speedway and Bloomington Speedway. His grandfather, Richard, was involved in sprint car racing as well. Despite this, his father had forbidden him from racing at a young age. Severe perseverance persisted at the end of the day and he began racing 410 sprint cars at the age of 13.

The grounds of iRacing helped him become friends with Christopher Bell, who would play a role in him joining the ARCA Menards team Cunningham Motorsports in 2015. His skills were enabled to the maximum at this point and he ended up winning the championship in 2016. This landed him his first full-time ride in the Craftsman Truck Series with Brad Keselowski Racing in 2017.

The organization shut its doors at the end of that year forcing Briscoe to move up to the Xfinity Series on a part-time basis. He raced for Roush Fenway Racing and Stewart-Haas Racing in 2018. A victory for the latter facilitated a full-time move to the second tier of NASCAR in 2019. He finished the season fifth in points and the following season with a Championship 4 appearance.

2020 was a hugely emotional year for Briscoe for his wife Marissa had suffered a miscarriage. Battling the heartbreak, he raced and secured a staggering nine victories. This performance led him to a full-time Cup Series ride with Stewart-Haas Racing in 2021. He replaced Clint Bowyer in the No. 14 Ford Mustang and ended up winning Rookie of the Year honors at the end of the season.

His maiden win in the premier tier came in 2022 at the Phoenix Raceway. He qualified for the playoffs and finished his run in ninth place. 2023 proved to be a rather dull affair with his team undergoing severe troubles in the garage. The issues led to team owners deciding to call it quits in the Cup Series after the 2024 season.

Briscoe’s move to Joe Gibbs Racing is a big step up. He will be reuniting with his friend Bell at the camp.