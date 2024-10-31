mobile app bar

All About the Irwindale Speedway, the Iconic Track Set to Shut Down After 2024

Anirban Aly Mandal
Published

Aerial overall view of Irwindale Speedway.

Nov 9, 2023; Irwindale, CA, USA; Aerial overall view of Irwindale Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The boom of the motorsport industry has come as a welcome change for fans, the sport, and the stakeholders involved. That said, with growing interest — both in a sporting sense and commercially — some of the most iconic institutions of American motor racing have failed to keep up with the contemporary demands. And as a consequence, yet another behemoth of motorsport will bite the dust at the end of this year.

The Irwindale Speedway will end its 25-year-long glorious run after the 21st of December, as per Tim Huddleston, the President of the speedway and events center. Situated in Southern California, the Irwindale Speedway has etched its legacy in American motor racing history, with a variety of racing action.

The racetrack opened its doors in 1999, establishing itself as a landmark for short-track racing events on the West Coast. Since then, it has been home to competitions like NASCAR, Formula Drift, and Demolition Derbies, to just name a few.

Huddleston explained in a press release, “Irwindale has been more than just a track. It’s been a home and gathering place for racing enthusiasts worldwide,” whilst revealing the track’s closure.

“On behalf of my wife, Lisa, and partners Bob and Maureen Bruncati, we extend heartfelt thanks to our fans, racers, sponsors, and the City of Irwindale for their unwavering support over the past 25 years. We’re grateful for every moment and memory we’ve shared as a community,” he concluded.

The first inklings of its demise were made known in 2015 when it was reported that the track was going to be demolished to accommodate a shopping center. With an expected closure date of 2018, Huddleston and Bruncati stepped in to take over the management. But, as things stand, Irwindale Speedway’s race has finally been run.

How can fans pay a final homage to the Irwindale Speedway?

Fans of motor racing, and especially this iconic track will still get one last chance to bid farewell to the speedway. The ‘Farewell Extravaganza’ event organized at the track is scheduled to be run on the 21st of December — as the track’s final hurray before bowing out for good.

The event which is being dubbed as “a fitting tribute to the legacy of a track that has defined West Coast racing for 25 years,” will feature the ARCA Menards Series, Pro Late Models, Super Late Models, and Legend Cars.

Tickets for the event go on sale on the 8th of November. In terms of the continuity of the assets of the speedway and future events, it was announced that they will be relocated to Kevin Harvick’s Kern Raceway in Bakersfield for 2025.

Anirban Aly Mandal is an F1 writer at The SportsRush, with over 1000 articles under his belt, Anirban's love for F1 started when he discovered a copy of F1 2014 on his computer. With over half a decade's worth of time spent religiously following the sport, he’s dived deep into the world of motorsports. However, Anirban's expertise goes beyond just writing - he has also written several academic papers focused on the domain of motorsports and the law. His passion for the sport is so immense that he aspires to work as a legal advisor in the most prestigious racing series in the world someday. When it comes to Formula 1, Anirban finds great pleasure in re-watching classic races and idolizes the likes of Ayrton Senna, Nigel Mansell, and Sebastian Vettel. His top picks include Brazil '91, Silverstone '92, and Germany '19. Outside of the sport, Anirban is an avid sim racer, often found racing on titles like Assetto Corsa, F1 22, and Automobilista. Apart from his interests in gaming, Anirban has a keen interest in philosophy, literature and music.

