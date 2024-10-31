All About the Irwindale Speedway, the Iconic Track Set to Shut Down After 2024

The boom of the motorsport industry has come as a welcome change for fans, the sport, and the stakeholders involved. That said, with growing interest — both in a sporting sense and commercially — some of the most iconic institutions of American motor racing have failed to keep up with the contemporary demands. And as a consequence, yet another behemoth of motorsport will bite the dust at the end of this year.

The Irwindale Speedway will end its 25-year-long glorious run after the 21st of December, as per Tim Huddleston, the President of the speedway and events center. Situated in Southern California, the Irwindale Speedway has etched its legacy in American motor racing history, with a variety of racing action.

The racetrack opened its doors in 1999, establishing itself as a landmark for short-track racing events on the West Coast. Since then, it has been home to competitions like NASCAR, Formula Drift, and Demolition Derbies, to just name a few.

Irwindale Speedway announces final race to be December 21. pic.twitter.com/dD0o9kGdV7 — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) October 29, 2024

Huddleston explained in a press release, “Irwindale has been more than just a track. It’s been a home and gathering place for racing enthusiasts worldwide,” whilst revealing the track’s closure.

“On behalf of my wife, Lisa, and partners Bob and Maureen Bruncati, we extend heartfelt thanks to our fans, racers, sponsors, and the City of Irwindale for their unwavering support over the past 25 years. We’re grateful for every moment and memory we’ve shared as a community,” he concluded.

The first inklings of its demise were made known in 2015 when it was reported that the track was going to be demolished to accommodate a shopping center. With an expected closure date of 2018, Huddleston and Bruncati stepped in to take over the management. But, as things stand, Irwindale Speedway’s race has finally been run.

How can fans pay a final homage to the Irwindale Speedway?

Fans of motor racing, and especially this iconic track will still get one last chance to bid farewell to the speedway. The ‘Farewell Extravaganza’ event organized at the track is scheduled to be run on the 21st of December — as the track’s final hurray before bowing out for good.

The event which is being dubbed as “a fitting tribute to the legacy of a track that has defined West Coast racing for 25 years,” will feature the ARCA Menards Series, Pro Late Models, Super Late Models, and Legend Cars.

Tickets for the event go on sale on the 8th of November. In terms of the continuity of the assets of the speedway and future events, it was announced that they will be relocated to Kevin Harvick’s Kern Raceway in Bakersfield for 2025.