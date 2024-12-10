mobile app bar

“AMERICA IS BACK” “What a Glorious Day”: Return of Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s Iconic Number Leads to Outpouring of Emotions by Fans

Neha Dwivedi
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. (88) during driver introductions for the Food City 300 at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Sep 20, 2024; Bristol, Tennessee, USA; NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. (88) during driver introductions for the Food City 300 at Bristol Motor Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-Imagn Images

Nearly two decades later, Dale Earnhardt Jr. reignited the nostalgia of the early 2000s when he recently took the iconic #8 for a spin at the South Carolina 400 in November, driving the red Budweiser #8 Late Model. Despite an engine mishap that cut his evening short, the mere sight of the number sparked tremendous excitement.

Looking ahead to the 2025 season, he’s set to revive that same #8 style in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, this time with Sammy Smith behind the wheel starting with the Daytona race.

On Monday, JR Motorsports took to social media to announce that the #8 font, which Dale Jr. popularized during his tenure at Dale Earnhardt Incorporated and Chance 2 Motorsports, will grace Smith’s car in 2025. The post, shared across their official X handle, was captioned with a promise: “Ready to make some more history… in style.”

The announcement saw fans buzzing with excitement, rallying around the return. One fan proclaimed, “The true #8 back in NASCAR. What a glorious day,” while another declared, “AMERICA IS BACK.”

Surprised and thrilled, one fan exclaimed, “WHAT!!!! ITS BACK BUT IN THE TOP THREE LEVELS OF NASCAR!!!! IS THIS A DREAM!?!!?!?” and yet another cheered, “YES ITS RETURNING.”

Legacy of the No. 8 Car

For the first time since 2009, the stylized #8 will adorn a NASCAR vehicle. That year marked the end of its previous stint when Aric Almirola, who took over the number at DEI after Earnhardt Jr. transitioned to Hendrick Motorsports, began the season in the car before the team ceased operations.

In 2007, an attempt by Earnhardt Jr. to secure the stylized #8 from his stepmother, Teresa Earnhardt, fell through. However, with the trademark for the iconic #8 font secured in June, after Teresa let pass the deadline to claim the number back, Dale Jr. is now poised to restore its former luster.

From 1999 to 2007, Earnhardt Jr. transformed the Budweiser #8 into a legendary one on the NASCAR circuit. His victories in the 2001 Pepsi 400 and the 2004 Daytona 500, along with 17 other wins, featured prominently with Budweiser’s branding on the hood and the DEI #8 emblazoned on the side and roof. The pinnacle of his achievements in this car was securing P3 place overall in 2003, a season in which he clinched two race wins.

Despite escalating his performance the following year with six wins, Junior only managed to clinch the fifth position in the season standings.

Post Edited By:Srijan Mandal

About the author

Neha Dwivedi

Neha Dwivedi

x-iconfacebook-iconinstagram-iconlinkedin-icon

Neha Dwivedi is an experienced NASCAR Journalist at The SportsRush, having penned over 1900 articles on the sport to date. She was a seasoned writer long before she got into the world of NASCAR. Although she loves to see Martin Truex Jr. and Kyle Busch win the races, she equally supports the emerging talents in the CARS Late Model and ARCA Menards Series.. For her work in NASCAR she has earned accolades from journalists like Susan Wade of The Athletic, as well as NASCAR drivers including Thad Moffit and Corey Lajoie. Her favorite moment from NASCAR was witnessing Kyle Busch and Martin Truex Jr. win the championship trophies. Outside the racetrack world, Neha immerses herself in the literary world, exploring both fiction and non-fiction.

Share this article

Don’t miss these