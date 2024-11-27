mobile app bar

“Anyone Else See the Resemblance?”: Tony Stewart’s Newborn Son Melts Hearts in Heartwarming Post

Neha Dwivedi
Published

NHRA top fuel driver Tony Stewart during the Pep Boys Nationals at Maple Grove Raceway.

Sep 15, 2024; Mohnton, PA, USA; NHRA top fuel driver Tony Stewart during the Pep Boys Nationals at Maple Grove Raceway. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Tony Stewart, a veteran of various motorsports including dirt, sprint, stock car racing, and recently drag racing, welcomed his son, Dominic James Stewart, into the world on November 17, 2024. He joyfully shared the arrival of his new baby with his wife on the Tony Stewart Racing Nitro social media handle.

But it’s the account’s follow-up post featuring a collage comparing a photo of Tony as a 1-day-old baby with his son’s picture that grabbed eyeballs. The striking resemblance between the two prompted the caption, “Anyone else see the resemblance?! @TonyStewart.”

NASCAR enthusiasts were swift to celebrate the news, with one fan cheering, “Congratulations! Little fella looks like a champion!”

Another chimed in, “He is going to be a bad ass just like his dad.” Playing off Tony’s nickname, one admirer called the newborn, “Lil Smoke! .” While another fan playfully commented, “Got in a fight already.”

Stewart and Leah Pruett have been united in marriage since 2021. In December last year, the couple shared that Pruett would be pausing her drag racing career this season, as Stewart stepped in to fill her shoes while they focused on growing their family.

Now, with the arrival of their child, it remains to be seen when Pruett will return to racing, and how Tony Stewart will juggle fatherhood duties.

Kevin Harvick is looking forward to seeing how Stewart handles dad duties

Harvick, a close friend of Stewart’s, couldn’t hide his amusement at the thought of Stewart taking on parenting duties. On a recent episode of his podcast, Harvick’s Happy Hour, he congratulated the couple and shared his anticipation about witnessing Stewart’s new role firsthand. He quipped,

“Once they get their feet on the ground I’m going to visit. I have to see this with my own two eyes. The baby well the baby and I want to see Dad holding the baby… I just have to visually see him hold the baby and I have to. I just want to be there long enough for it to crap its pants and he has to change the diaper.”

Harvick also joked about taking it a step further by convincing Stewart to take the baby for a car ride, hoping for a chance to see his friend tackle a diaper change in the car.

On the professional front, Stewart recently completed his rookie drag racing season, finishing 10th in the final NHRA Top Fuel championship standings and earning the Rookie of the Year title following his performance at the Pomona Dragstrip.

Post Edited By:Srijan Mandal

About the author

Neha Dwivedi

Neha Dwivedi

Neha Dwivedi is an experienced NASCAR Journalist at The SportsRush, having penned over 1900 articles on the sport to date. She was a seasoned writer long before she got into the world of NASCAR. Although she loves to see Martin Truex Jr. and Kyle Busch win the races, she equally supports the emerging talents in the CARS Late Model and ARCA Menards Series.. For her work in NASCAR she has earned accolades from journalists like Susan Wade of The Athletic, as well as NASCAR drivers including Thad Moffit and Corey Lajoie. Her favorite moment from NASCAR was witnessing Kyle Busch and Martin Truex Jr. win the championship trophies. Outside the racetrack world, Neha immerses herself in the literary world, exploring both fiction and non-fiction.

