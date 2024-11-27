“Anyone Else See the Resemblance?”: Tony Stewart’s Newborn Son Melts Hearts in Heartwarming Post

Tony Stewart, a veteran of various motorsports including dirt, sprint, stock car racing, and recently drag racing, welcomed his son, Dominic James Stewart, into the world on November 17, 2024. He joyfully shared the arrival of his new baby with his wife on the Tony Stewart Racing Nitro social media handle.

But it’s the account’s follow-up post featuring a collage comparing a photo of Tony as a 1-day-old baby with his son’s picture that grabbed eyeballs. The striking resemblance between the two prompted the caption, “Anyone else see the resemblance?! @TonyStewart.”

NASCAR enthusiasts were swift to celebrate the news, with one fan cheering, “Congratulations! Little fella looks like a champion!”

Another chimed in, “He is going to be a bad ass just like his dad.” Playing off Tony’s nickname, one admirer called the newborn, “Lil Smoke! .” While another fan playfully commented, “Got in a fight already.”

Stewart and Leah Pruett have been united in marriage since 2021. In December last year, the couple shared that Pruett would be pausing her drag racing career this season, as Stewart stepped in to fill her shoes while they focused on growing their family.

Now, with the arrival of their child, it remains to be seen when Pruett will return to racing, and how Tony Stewart will juggle fatherhood duties.

Kevin Harvick is looking forward to seeing how Stewart handles dad duties

Harvick, a close friend of Stewart’s, couldn’t hide his amusement at the thought of Stewart taking on parenting duties. On a recent episode of his podcast, Harvick’s Happy Hour, he congratulated the couple and shared his anticipation about witnessing Stewart’s new role firsthand. He quipped,

“Once they get their feet on the ground I’m going to visit. I have to see this with my own two eyes. The baby well the baby and I want to see Dad holding the baby… I just have to visually see him hold the baby and I have to. I just want to be there long enough for it to crap its pants and he has to change the diaper.”

Harvick also joked about taking it a step further by convincing Stewart to take the baby for a car ride, hoping for a chance to see his friend tackle a diaper change in the car.

On the professional front, Stewart recently completed his rookie drag racing season, finishing 10th in the final NHRA Top Fuel championship standings and earning the Rookie of the Year title following his performance at the Pomona Dragstrip.