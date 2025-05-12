“As Long as the Paychecks Keep Coming In”: Ryan Blaney Ripped Apart by NASCAR Fans After Defending Racing Quality

Ryan Blaney’s recent comments defending the Next Gen cars and the current state of short-track racing have struck a nerve with fans. The frustration largely stems from races where overtaking has become a rarity once the lead is secured. With few lead changes and little pressure on the race leader, fans have turned a critical eye toward the Next Gen package and its impact on the competition.

However, Blaney’s vocal backing has drawn the most ire from fans. Ahead of the Kansas weekend, Blaney was asked about the growing sentiment that recent races have been lackluster.

He pushed back, saying, “I don’t know why they were bad. The guy kicked a** out all of the race? They did that all the time, back when people praised it… I really don’t see why this last handful of races has gotten a bad rap… There’s exciting moments, and there’s battles going on all over the place.”

He acknowledged that there are situations where he wishes the car offered more flexibility in traffic, but accepted it as the nature of the beast. “Just because someone goes and leads 400 laps, doesn’t make it a bad race. There’s plenty of other stuff going on through the field that makes it a good race,” Blaney added.

If you’ve been online the past month you’ll know that critics of the Next Gen car have been having a field day lately. Some drivers were asked about what’s been said and they pushed back on it a bit. Ryan Blaney: “I really don’t see why this last handful of races has gotten a… pic.twitter.com/vhi5N0vFb7 — Steven Taranto (@STaranto92) May 10, 2025

The #12 Team Penske driver admitted there are still areas where the Next Gen car could improve, but added that drivers have been making the most of what they have. He said that the job of the drivers is to race hard and give fans the best show possible. Still, he pushed back on the idea that recent races have been outright poor.

The backlash for his stance was swift. One fan wrote, “This is the reason why we’ll never get change. The drivers are soft and just say whatever nascar wants to hear.” Another added, “Blaney is delusional. His cars have been fast. Of course he doesn’t think it’s bad.”

Others suggested his remarks were influenced by NASCAR itself. “They’ll just dance around the question forever as long as the paychecks keep coming in. Pretty sure NASCAR would fine them too if they spoke negatively of the car or sport.”

Yet another felt that the whole exercise of asking the drivers about the car is a moot point as their hands are tied, writing, “Drivers can’t honestly answer or face punishment from nascar. So why bother asking a driver?”

When Larson and Hamlin said Xfinity racing was better than Cup

Although Kyle Larson secured a P4 finish in the Texas Cup race, it was his Xfinity Series win on the same weekend that left a stronger impression on him. Reflecting on the experience, Larson remarked that the Xfinity race felt far more engaging, largely due to the characteristics of the second-tier car. He explained that drivers there can run much closer to one another without the cars becoming unsettled.

He added that the Cup car presents a steeper challenge when it comes to closing in and making passes. The HMS driver pointed out drivers’ struggle to manipulate the Next Gen cars the way they can in Xfinity machinery, making the latter more enjoyable. He also mentioned that the Cup car doesn’t allow drivers to run the high line the way the Xfinity car does.

Echoing similar sentiments, Denny Hamlin had expressed renewed interest in the Xfinity Series following the thrilling Talladega finish, which came down to the wire. Hamlin openly stated his desire to run an Xfinity superspeedway race with Joe Gibbs Racing and encouraged fans to create a side-by-side comparison of the two series’ finishes, inviting them to decide which race was more entertaining.

But lately, these outspoken views have gone quiet. The shift in tone has led many to believe the sudden change of heart may stem from NASCAR’s unwillingness to have its product publicly critiqued by its own drivers.