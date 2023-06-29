Danica Patrick vs Kevin Harvick: Who Has the Higher Net Worth?

Throughout the ages, income disparity between the genders has often brought a lot of flack across every industry. The same has been the case for athletes, more specifically motorsport drivers. But would the same extend to the world of NASCAR as well? Taking a deeper look at two drivers, well, one of them is a former driver, Danica Patrick. On the other side of the spectrum, we shall take a look at Kevin Harvick.

Patrick is one of the few female drivers that have graced the sport over the years. Although, nothing impressive in terms of performance throughout her career. If there was anything that she excelled at would be the amazing sponsors that she was able to attract into the sport.

On the other side, Harvick is at the twilight of his illustrious career. In fact, the #4 driver raced alongside Patrick back in the day and now is aiming toward his retirement at the end of the current season. He too has often received several prominent sponsors and raced for several high-profile teams over the years. Natural to say he might have built himself a pretty hefty financial portfolio as well, right?

Well, let’s take a deeper look at the two drivers.

How wealthy is Kevin Harvick?



Harvick kicked off his career impressively, securing a contract with Richard Childress Racing (RCR) for the 2000 season and consequently participating frequently in the Busch Series. His talent shone through as he clinched the Rookie of the Year award. After a fruitful 13-year stint with RCR, Harvick embarked on a new chapter of his career with Stewart-Haas Racing (SHR) in 2014. Impressively, he seized his first Cup Series title during his inaugural season with the team, co-owned by the three-time Cup Series champion, Tony Stewart, and the entrepreneur, Gene Haas.

Harvick boasts 60 career wins in the Cup Series throughout his career. His success also extends to the NASCAR Xfinity Series, where he holds two championships and has achieved 47 career wins. Additionally, Harvick has contributed 14 victories to his name in the NASCAR Truck Series.

Interestingly, He has also owned a team called Kevin Harvick Incorporated, between the 2004 and 2011 seasons as well. Though the cars he ran were mostly fielded in the Xfinity and Truck Series. So how much net worth does Harvick really have?

Well, as per the Wealthy Gorilla, it is estimated that the SHR driver has an estimated value of $70 Million. That is pretty impressive, but is it more than the former IndyCar and NASCAR driver–Danica Patrick?

Is Danica Patrick Richer than Kevin Harvick?



Danica Patrick started her racing days outside of NASCAR. More specifically in the IndyCar Series. Throughout the years, he has had a varying degree of success in the open-wheel racing division. However, after a certain point of time, she made the move to the NASCAR Cup Series.

Throughout her career, he had several prominent endorsements that supported her racing career. Some of those brands include the likes of Chevy, Coca-Cola, Nationwide Insurance, and Tissot. However, the most notable of all of them was her long partnership with GoDaddy, which sported a green liveried car with the brand’s name on it. It has been estimated that Patrick apparently earned approximately $10 million per year during her peak. Most of her income came from her endorsements and salaries as a driver.

Interestingly, Patrick’s net worth does not only come from her former racing days but also from the numerous businesses she has involved herself with over the years as well. So as per current information revealed by Celebritynetworth, Patrick apparently has an estimated net worth of $80 Million.

So if the sources are to be believed, it is Patrick here who had the higher wealth in comparison to Kevin Harvick.