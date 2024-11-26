“Awesome to See”: Latest Acquisitions Leave NASCAR Fans Optimistic About Spire Motorsports’ Growth Plans

Feb 3, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; The car of NASCAR Cup Series driver Carson Hocevar (77) is brought out to the staging area during practice at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Spire Motorsports continues to make strides towards becoming a powerhouse team in the NASCAR Cup Series. Following the signings of Michael McDowell and Rodney Childers, it has announced a couple of high-profile competition staff hires that are bound to take it to the next level. Fans believe that these additions will make a big difference.

The first of the two new joiners is Matt McCall, Brad Keselowski’s former crew chief. McCall served the #6 RFK Racing team over the past three seasons but has changed sides as the 2012 champion rejoins hands with Jeremy Bullins.

McCall also served as the crew chief for Chip Ganassi Racing’s #1 car for seven long years before getting associated with RFK Racing. He will be the Director of Vehicle Performance at Spire Motorsports.

Adding more veterans to our competition lineup. Matt McCall and Dax Gerringer have joined Spire Motorsports as Director of Vehicle Performance and Technical Director, respectively. Learn more: https://t.co/SPxASrjsZC pic.twitter.com/SyUToGyPEX — Spire Motorsports (@SpireMotorsport) November 25, 2024

The second signing is that of Dax Gerringer as the new Technical Director. Gerringer was associated with Stewart-Haas Racing for the past nine seasons as the #4 team’s lead race engineer.

Both employees will work directly with Competition Director Ryan Sparks on performance enhancement, R&D, and corporate relationships with key partners including Chevrolet and General Motors.

Fans left impressed with the heavy investments from Spire

Fans of the sport have been onboard with these strategic moves made by the team’s top brass. One wrote in response to Bob Pockrass’s post announcing the news on X, “Spire about to become the number 2 Chevy team within the next year or 2.” Another made a strong prediction, “spire is about to cook in 2025.” With all the extra firepower in its arsenal now that does seem to be a likely outcome.

Spire about to become the number 2 Chevy team within the next year or 2 — Slice of Anime 🩵 (@TheSliceofAnime) November 25, 2024

Another fan commented, “Wow, spire is really doing anything necessary to become a top Chevrolet team. It’s awesome to see an organization grow from a small back marker team to a team that could potentially get top 15, top 10 and maybe a win next year.”

McCall and Gerringer will also work with crew chiefs Childers, Luke Lambert, and Travis Paterson to secure better results on the race track. 2024 was the team’s first year as a three-car operation. It collected four top-5s and 13 top-10s with its drivers.

The focus heading into the 2025 season would now be to reach victory lane more often. McDowell, Carson Hocevar, and Justin Haley will lead the efforts as the season kicks off with the Daytona 500 next year.

With the silly season also far from over, who knows, maybe further news can be expected from Spire Motorsports in the coming days.