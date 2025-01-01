“Been a Fan of Your Dad”: Ryan Blaney Joined By NASCAR Fans in Celebration of Special Day for Family

Team Penske’s Ryan Blaney (12) picked up his second win of the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series in Sunday’s The Great American Getaway 400 at the Pocono Raceway on July 14, 2024

Ryan Blaney, who recently tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend Gianna Tulio, had triple the celebration on New Year’s Day: ringing in the new year, commemorating his parents’ anniversary, and marking his own birthday.

Advertisement

Fresh off a season finishing P2 after clinching the NASCAR Cup championship in 2023, Blaney took to his X to celebrate his parents’ 36 years together, expressing:

“Happy 36th anniversary to my awesome parents! I was lucky to have been raised by some kick-ass folks.” He also extended his gratitude to his fans, adding, “Also, thanks for the birthday wishes everyone! Here’s to 2025!”

NASCAR enthusiasts extended their heartfelt wishes, with one fan saying, “Happy Birthday Ryan!! Happy Anniversary to your parents as well!! Been a fan of your dad & uncle for a long time. Added you to the bunch. Good luck next year & Happy New Year to all of you!!”

Another admirer praised the familial bonds, noting, “Wonderful family, Ryan.”

Happy 36th anniversary to my awesome parents! I was lucky to have been raised by some kick ass folks. Also, thanks for the birthday wishes everyone! Here’s to 2025! — Ryan Blaney (@Blaney) January 1, 2025

One fan noted that January 1, 2025, was a day of joy from all sides for Ryan: “That’s some darn Happy Blaney Day all around “ Another added, “Congratulations to your amazing parents, Ryan”

The Blaney family has been a staple in racing for decades, beginning with Ryan’s great-grandfather, George. The torch was then passed to Lou Blaney, Ryan’s grandfather, who joined a three-car racing team and became a fixture in modified and sprint car races. Throughout his career, Lou notched up 600 wins and captured six sprint car championships between 1972 and 1978.

Ryan’s father, Dave, was influenced by his father Lou. He took the wheel of a sprint car in 1981, clinching the 1984 USAC Silver Crown series title and accumulating numerous victories in the World of Outlaws.

Dave made his NASCAR Cup Series debut in 1992, won the Chili Bowl Nationals, a World of Outlaws championship, and eventually committed full-time to NASCAR, continuing the Blaney legacy.

Blaney talks about what got him to get into racing.

Reflecting on the racing legacy within his family, Blaney shared how the passion for racing cascaded from his grandfather to his father, and ultimately to himself. He remarked, “As a kid, I was lucky to see it at a young age. I was fortunate enough to have a shot at racing. As a kid, I wanted to do what dad did. I was with him almost every weekend.”

During his time in NASCAR, Dave Blaney took the wheel for several prominent teams including Bill Davis Racing, Roush Racing, and Richard Childress Racing. His most notable finish came at Darlington in 2003 where he secured P3 place driving for Jasper Motorsports.

Meanwhile, Ryan’s uncle Dale carved out his own path in racing, becoming a 6-time All-Star Circuit of Champions winner and securing 11 victories in the World of Outlaws by the time Ryan made his foray into the NASCAR scene.