‘Big Brother in Full Control’: Fans Slam NASCAR as Kelley Earnhardt Reveals Stance on Truck Series Cost Containment Measures

NASCAR has recently secured a $7.7 billion broadcasting deal for the next seven years with major networks including Amazon Prime, Warner Bros, Fox, and NBC televising the races. Starting in 2025, the arrangement will funnel $1.1 billion annually into NASCAR, benefitting teams and racetracks alike with the purse. Despite this influx of funds, NASCAR is making a concerted effort to trim expenses in the Craftsman Truck Series.

As part of cost-cutting measures, while adhering to safety standards in Tier 3 of NASCAR, the organization has decided to implement design restrictions on fire suits used by race teams, both over-the-wall and behind-the-wall, starting next season. Teams were apprised of these new stringent guidelines through a memo distributed this week on Tuesday.

Pit crew members working behind the wall will need to submit a design for their fire suits that adheres to specific guidelines; these suits are to be free of sponsorship branding and must conform to the general standards set by NASCAR. While teams retain the freedom to choose the color of these fire suits, consistency across the organization is a must.

The inclusion of Craftsman, Sunoco, Goodyear, and NASCAR bar logos on the suits is recommended but not obligatory. On the other hand, teams are also required to submit the fire suit designs for Over the Wall pit crew members for the entire season. Unlike their behind-the-wall counterparts, these firesuits may feature sponsorship branding.

Sportsnaut journalist, Matt Weaver speculates that the decision might stem from concerns by teams or sponsors about their branding visibility lower down the grid.

On that note, JR Motorsports co-owner and Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s sister, Kelly Earnhardt raised a point, suggesting, “So why not require current branding instead? Or at least current team branding. Mandating you can utilize an asset for sponsorship sales in a sport where sponsorship makes up the bulk of our funding doesn’t make sense to this business owner.”

NASCAR team owner not happy with the decision

The officials’ recent decision has ruffled some feathers among team owners, especially those running smaller outfits on shoestring budgets who rely heavily on sponsorship visibility.

Josh Reaume, owner of Reaume Brothers Racing and a familiar face in the Truck Series for six years, took to his X handle to express his dissatisfaction.

He posted a cartoon depicting a NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series team celebrating the increased purse from the new TV deal, only to be stifled by the latest regulations, preventing them from showcasing their sponsors on their firesuits — a critical source of funding.

The reaction from the community suggests a brewing storm, and it would be intriguing to hear the opinions of respected figures like Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Kevin Harvick on the contentious issue.