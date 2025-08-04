Brad Keselowski & Ryan Preece Deliver RFK Racing’s First Consecutive Top 5 Finish for Multiple Cars in Over a Decade

RFK Racing drivers have taken the last two races at Indianapolis Motor Speedway and Iowa Speedway to showcase their undeniable progress to the racing world. Brad Keselowski, the team’s co-owner, finished the Brickyard 400 in fifth place and Sunday’s race in Iowa in third place. He was backed strongly by his latest signing, Ryan Preece.

The No. 60 driver finished the Brickyard 400 in fourth place and the Iowa Corn 350 in fifth place. Together, they marked the first time that RFK Racing has had multiple cars finish in the top-five in back-to-back races since 2012. This is a big sign that the race organization kickstarted by Jack Roush is on its way to regaining its lost glory.

While none of the team’s drivers, including Chris Buescher, have secured a playoff spot yet, Keselowski is optimistic about their chances to do so in the next three races. He told the press, “I feel like we can win any of these next three races. That’s a good feeling.” He went on to acknowledge their collective progress and stressed that they need to get wins for things to matter.

Preece raced outside the top 25 during the early stages of the race. Fortunately for him, the series of cautions that came out in the final stage worked out in his favor and he was able to squeeze out a top-five finish. Buescher was the team’s lowest finisher of the day and brought his Ford Mustang Dark Horse home in 22nd place.

Can RFK Racing reach Victory Lane at Watkins Glen?

Three more races remain to complete the 2025 Cup Series regular season. They will go down at Watkins Glen, Richmond, and Daytona. It rests upon the three drivers to reach Victory Lane in at least one of them. One of the best chances of success will be at Watkins Glen, a track on which Buescher won last year.

Preece, too, believes that if he can replicate the standard of performance that came during the final laps at Iowa throughout a race, his day would come soon enough. Following three consecutive top-10 finishes, Keselowski currently sits 21st in the standings. The gap between Buescher and Preece heading to the Glen is a mere 23 points, as they fight for the final playoff spot.

With some dramatic storylines going down within the team, it would be interesting to see who progresses to the postseason and who misses out. The final thrust towards the end of the regular season will begin this coming weekend at one of the most challenging road courses on the schedule.