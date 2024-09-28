Where Is Ryan Blaney’s Cup Series Trophy? NASCAR Champion Makes Revelation

Normally, you’d expect a Cup Series champion to keep their trophy at home at all times but Ryan Blaney doesn’t have his at the moment. The coveted cup is currently with his father who is in the process of building a case for it to sit in. In a recent interview with WCNC, Blaney also revealed that he never got the chance to fill it to the brim and drink out of it like a lot of other Cup Series champions have done in the past.

“It was at my house for a little while and my dad has it right now in his shop. He’s building a case for it so he borrowed it to try to fabricate this case for it to sit in. It’s been in a few other places,” he said.

Since it will be in the case from now on, drinking out of it will not be possible anymore like Blaney had planned. The Team Penske man perhaps did not anticipate the responsibilities that come with being a champion. Now that he has an idea of all that, the defending champion said that he would most definitely plan it out better if he becomes champion for a second straight time.

Some may say the driver of the #12 car became champion last year against a lot of odds. He only came into form for the last few races of the season and those were the crucial ones. He was not able to even win the race at Phoenix, finishing P2 behind Ross Chastain who played a part in frustrating the Team Penske man on that day.

The Defending champion was happy with P6 at Bristol after poor qualifying

Blaney finished P6 in the last race at the Bristol Motor Speedway which put him fifth on the points table. He has won two races so far this season but it has been a while since his last victory. After the last race, the Team Penske star was happy with the result as he had to drive up from the back of the pack to finish inside the top 10. Despite not being able to win in a while, he is a serious contender for the title.

“I just kind of rode around the last 100 laps or so for that run and wound up with a decent finish. It was a good effort from not qualifying well. The speed in our car was pretty decent. It’s something to learn from and nice to go to the next round,” he said after the race.

Kansas has not been the best track for Blaney. He has not won a race there in 19 starts and his last three finishes have been outside the top 10. The #12 driver will be hoping to improve that record as he looks to hopefully win his way into the round of 8.