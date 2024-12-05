“Brother Ew”: NASCAR Fans Left Divided Over Cadillac Cup Car Renders Amid Chevrolet’s Future Model Dilemma

Oct 6, 2024; Talladega, Alabama, USA; Ryan Blaney (12) and Ross Chastain (1) are part of the lead pack seconds before their wreck in the final laps during the second stage of the YellaWood 500 at Talladega Superspeedway. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images

In November 2024, General Motorsports and TWG Global finalized a tentative deal to make their mark in the 2026 Formula One World Championship under the Cadillac banner, with plans to join as an engine supplier later on. It appears the branding will extend to NASCAR as well.

Previously, in the summer of 2023, Chevrolet and General Motors announced the end of the Camaro’s production with its 2024 model. Chevrolet expressed a desire to showcase a different production car in NASCAR, moving away from the iconic Camaro that has long defined its presence in the sport.

Recent leaks of Chase Elliott’s car paint schemes, which only featured Chevrolet and ZL1 without the Camaro name, left the branding somewhat unclear. However, the ambiguity has been resolved with the recent unveiling of images for the 2025 NASCAR Chevrolet cars, now carrying the Cadillac insignia.

GM has previously designed vehicles specifically tailored for NASCAR auto racing. Lately, the Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 has been the series’ sole representative, but in the past, models such as the Pontiac Grand Prix, Buick Regal, Oldsmobile Cutlass, Chevrolet Lumina, Chevrolet Malibu, Chevrolet Monte Carlo, Chevrolet Impala, and Chevrolet SS have also graced the NASCAR circuits.

Chevrolet has clinched numerous NASCAR Cup Series manufacturer’s championships, totaling 40 titles and becoming the first brand to surpass 800 wins in 2021. The Fox Sports reporter, Bob Pockrass had anticipated:

“As with other Chevrolet team 2025 paint schemes that have been released, this indicates Chevrolets will just say “Chevrolet” on the rear bumper instead of “Camaro.” … That is the expected branding for next year (the body itself won’t change for 2025).”

But it looks like General Motorsports might have released a new brand name already. The introduction of the electric blue Cadillac has sparked varied responses among fans.

One admirer exclaimed, “This goes so hard,” while a detractor commented, “Brother Ew.”

Another enthusiast praised, “What a machine this is!”

Meanwhile, additional feedback included sentiments like, “You know, as iconic as Chevy is in NASCAR, I’m strangely fine with this,” and observations such as “That’s a LOT of grill decals.”

Significance of Cadillac in NASCAR

The introduction of General Motors’ luxury brand, Cadillac, into NASCAR, might just be a strategic coup for both the automaker and the racing world. Cadillac is no novice in top-tier motorsport, having competed in NASCAR’s formative years from 1949 to 1955 and excelling in IMSA’s sports car series.

With Cadillac’s recent foray into Formula 1 boosting its global stature, stepping into NASCAR could further enhance its appeal, particularly among a younger, more diverse audience.

Fielding a Cadillac-branded car in NASCAR also aligns with GM’s broader vision to position the luxury brand as a formidable rival to global giants like Mercedes-Benz and BMW, both on the racetrack and in the consumer market.

Moreover, Cadillac’s move could pave the way for other manufacturers. Its entry might spark interest from other international automotive players like Honda or Hyundai, seeing NASCAR as an attractive platform to showcase their performance and luxury models.