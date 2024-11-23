Bubba Wallace & Bootie Barker: Remembering the Erstwhile NASCAR Driver-Crew Chief Duo’s Maiden Victory

Just one week before the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season finale at Phoenix, 23XI Racing announced Bootie Barker would step down as Bubba Wallace’s crew chief after the season concludes. Over the summer, while Wallace inked a contract extension, the brains atop his pit box have been let go in favor of a role at the team’s headquarters, Airspeed in Huntersville, North Carolina.

Advertisement

Barker took up the mantle for Wallace’s #23 Toyota at 23XI Racing in September 2021. The duo quickly found success, clinching a victory at the YellaWood 500 at Talladega Superspeedway in their first season together.

Wallace seized the lead and scored a historic win during the rain-shortened race, becoming the first driver of color to win in NASCAR’s top series since racing legend Wendell Scott’s 1963 victory at Speedway Park in Jacksonville.

During the race at the expansive 2.66-mile track, the competition was halted under the fifth yellow flag when Ryan Preece collided with the outer wall. As the cars stood still under caution, a sudden downpour drenched the circuit. By Lap 118 of the scheduled 188, NASCAR directed the cars back to pit road.

Despite efforts to dry the track, another rain shower led officials to call the race off, declaring Wallace the victor. Team co-owner Michael Jordan lauded Wallace’s triumph, stating, “This is a huge milestone and a historic win for us. From the day we signed him, I knew Bubba had the talent to win and Denny and I could not be more proud of him. Let’s go!”

However, Wallace, not being in the playoffs, wrapped up his inaugural season with the team and Barker ranking 21st. Throughout their tenure, Barker has guided Wallace to 17 top-5 finishes and 18 top-10s. 2023 was their best season together when they clinched a playoff spot for the first time, finishing 10th. In 2024, Wallace secured 18th in the standings.

“It was a surprise”

Barker expressed his astonishment over being ousted as the crew chief, in a season rife with legal battles for 23XI Racing. This shift comes at a time when Wallace, despite not securing a win in the past two seasons, will face the next races without Barker’s guidance.

And just like that, Bootie Barker has called his last race with Bubba Wallace. Bootie helped Bubba get his first and second career win. He was an absolute joy on the radio and he was there for Bubba when he needed someone like Bootie. Thank you so much Bootie Barker.❤️ pic.twitter.com/6DYll4KmFT — B🤘🏾W Channel 🤫 (@BW_Channel23) November 6, 2024

The 53-year-old commented on his unexpected dismissal and elaborated, “It was a surprise. I talked to Bubba and … let’s just speak in generalities right now — rarely does the crew chief get to set his own timetable or decide how he’s going to go out. It just doesn’t work that way… It surprised me because I thought as close as we were to getting in the playoffs that I felt we could keep going.”

In the upcoming season, Wallace will be taking directions from a new crew chief, Charles Denike, who joins from McNally Racing in the Truck Series. It remains to be seen how well the duo can gel together during the upcoming 2025 season.