Bubba Wallace in Pole Position for NASCAR Playoffs Race as Bubble Battle Heats Up

Last season, Bubba Wallace kept his composure in the final part of the regular season and pointed his way into the playoffs. It was a game of fine margins back then and this regular season is heading towards a similar conclusion. The 23XI Racing driver is currently seven points behind the cutline but recent results indicate that he might well be on his way to point his path into the final 16 yet again. That is of course if there is no new race winner.

He had a fantastic race at the Brickyard the last time NASCAR raced, finishing P5 and scoring 42 points. At Pocono before that, he finished P10 and earned 27 points. The 23XI Racing star could have finished higher in the Chicago Street Race but had to settle for a P13 finish and amassed 28 points. He scored 31 points in Nashville as he finished P7 but suffered a DNF at the race before in New Hampshire.

We’re just having some fun😁 P5 in Indy 👊🏾 pic.twitter.com/4UsvhqhTRp — Bubba Wallace (@BubbaWallace) July 22, 2024

These were the last five races before NASCAR went on its two-week break. Even with a DNF, the driver of the #23 car has scored more points than anyone not locked into the playoffs in those five races. Considering there are four regular season races still left, Wallace has a fantastic chance of finding his way into the playoffs. He needs to maintain this points-scoring form or win a race if that opportunity pops up.

The 30-year-old had his best season last year in the Cup Series as he went till the second round of the playoffs. Anything less than that this year would be considered a step backward. Given how his teammate has been performing of late, Wallace cannot afford to fall too far behind.

Who will be the collateral damage of Wallace’s rise?

If Wallace makes it into the playoffs, it will be at the expense of a driver above the cutline and that driver could be Ross Chastain at the moment. The ‘Watermelon Man’ won the final race of last season but has failed to win one so far this year. He currently is seven points ahead of the cutline, occupying the final playoff spot. However, that could soon come under some real jeopardy.

His form in the last five races has not been very flattering, suffering DNFs at Nashville and Pocono. The driver of the #1 car finished P15 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway and earned 22 points. He finished P22 in the Chicago Street Race, earning 15 points and P10 at New Hampshire, earning 31 points.

Meanwhile, his teammate has already locked himself into the postseason. Hence, moving forward Chastain will hope for something big, or else his post-season chances will go down the drain.