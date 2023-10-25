Bubba Wallace Insider Rubbishes ‘Ran Out of Talent’ Accusations Against Kyle Larson

Last weekend’s race at Homestead Miami saw Kyle Larson dominate the rest of the field with his skillful driving up in the Highline. After a certain point, the Hendrick Motorsports driver found himself ramming into the sand buckets while avoiding impacting Ryan Blaney heading into the pits.

However, for a driver who already won the previous race and locked himself into the championship four, running with that much risk may not be something others could predict.

Recently, during an episode of the Door Bumper Clear podcast, Bubba Wallace insider Freddie Kraft spoke about Larson and his pit road incident. During the discussion, he ended up absolving Larson from the “running out of talent” accusations.

NASCAR insider does not believe Kyle Larson ran out of Talent

While discussing Larson’s pit road incident, Kraft stated, “He’s only there for one reason, he’s there to win the race and that’s his opportunity to make up ground and hopefully get closer… Pits have been phenomenal all year, they could maybe jump the #12 on pit road…”

“If the race plays out green from there that’s deciding the race right there. It’s gonna be between the #5 and the #12… Whoever gets in front of who is probably gonna win the race.”

Meanwhile, Brett Griffin interjected and asked, “I’m gonna ask you something here, ‘Who runs out of talent more than Kyle Larson does?'”

Subsequently, Kraft responded, “I don’t know, I hate to say he runs out of talent. He just oversteps… I don’t think he was ever out of control… I think that he panicked and decided… I’m not gonna wreck the #12. It’s not the #12’s fault that I am spiraling in here…”

“But he made a conscious decision to wreck himself than wreck Ryan and he said at the end, he was in control the whole time… It’s hard to say that he ran out of talent. It’s like he’s almost too talented for his own good…”

What happened to Larson at Homestead Miami?

For the most part of the race, Larson had a smooth sailing his way on the race track on the coveted Highline, blissfully running mere inches from the lettering on the wall, it was during the final pit stop when his flawless run came to an end.

Heading into pit road, Blaney slowed down in order to match the pit speed limit. But Larson was barrelling down right behind him. After being unable to slow down in time, Larson ended up ramming the sand barrels kept in front of the pit wall divider.

In the process, Larson managed to cause severe damage to his car. Although to be honest, it was a good decision to avoid ending Blaney’s day considering the HMS driver had already made it in for the season finale race at Phoenix next month.