What Are the Biggest Changes Coming to Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s Podcast in 2024?

The Dale Jr Download is perhaps one of the most favorite podcasts of all time for the entire NASCAR community. The famous podcast is all set to begin its 12th season and also its eighth season, with Dale Earnhardt Jr. behind the microphone. However, going into 2024, a few things about this famous show are about to change.

The fans need not be too alarmed as there isn’t going to be a major departure from what it used to be. In an update shared by Junior, he mentioned, “Visually we may move some things around so the shots will look a little refreshed if you will.”

Needless to say, nobody will be replacing Mike Davis, Junior’s longtime friend and the show’s co-host. Hence, from now onwards, it’ll just be Dale Junior interviewing the dignitaries whom the Dirty Mo Media brings in. He said, “No one’s replacing Mike. There’s not going to be a new co-host. We are just going to roll with it man…”

But there is going to be an addition to Tuesday’s Dirty Air show. The NASCAR stalwart’s wife Amy Earnhardt will be joining the sets occasionally as a fact-checker. What does that even mean? Some might ask.

Junior explained how Amy has been craving for a long time to spill the original version of the stories from their life that her husband narrates on the show. “I’ve been telling a lot of stories about my personal life and she’s in a lot of those stories and she’ll see the clips on Instagram and go, ‘That ain’t how that happened!'” laughed Junior.

Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s touching words to former co-host Mike Davis after he moved away to another role

Perhaps that is the only sentence that could have brought just a pinch of solace to Earnhardt Jr.’s mind as he bid farewell to his dear friend Mike Davis from the set of his popular show.

“I’ve enjoyed working with you and co-hosting this show with you for the last decade,” said the JR Motorsports owner. “The Dale Jr. download is your vision; us ever getting into the podcast was your vision. Dirty Mo Media is your vision and largely your own hard work.”

“You have built an incredible staff around us for success, and you do find yourself more and more challenged by hosting this show, making sure this show is as good as it possibly can be, and the growth of the business… I understand that nothing lasts forever,” Junior added sadly.

Davis will still be working as the president of the company, Dirty Mo Media. His focus will be more on the ways to expand the potential of the company. Although it might have been a hard pill to swallow, Junior admitted that he had known that this might happen sooner or later. The show has evolved a lot over the years and will keep doing so. The only thing that pains Junior is that he would have to experience all of that without his friend.