Bubba Wallace Might Follow Denny Hamlin, Reveals What His Future Podcast Will Be About

Nothing gives the fans that inside scoop into the sport of NASCAR like the podcasts do. And it looks like Bubba Wallace is all game. Just like his boss at the 23XI Racing camp, the Alabama native too wants to start his own podcast. What’s interesting; Wallace doesn’t know what it will be about, but surely knows what it will not be about.

Advertisement

It all started with Wallace’s post, “I should start a podcast…”. Referring to that, the racer said in an interview, “I’ve always had an idea of starting a podcast but then, what it would kind of be about. We’ve tried to think about ideas…I’m big into the Bourbon game so maybe a Bourbon podcast.”

However, the #23 driver admitted that he would not want to talk about racing in his podcast if he ever started one. “That’s the obvious. You give a quick recap; I’m not sure but just an insight on what it’s like to be with Bubba Wallace,” he added.

Advertisement

However, a podcast is not all the Toyota driver wants to start. Wallace expressed his desire to start his own multimedia production company and said, “Bigger picture, I do want to start my production company one day and start doing a lot of these things that I’m a part of.”

Days before Daytona, Bubba Wallace shares the best racing advice that he’s got

It’s been over half a decade since Wallace had made his first-ever Cup Series start in 2017. Since then, he has had the opportunity to stay and drive alongside several veteran drivers, including bossman Denny Hamlin himself. As he approached his seventh Daytona 500, Wallace took a trip down memory lane and looked at the mistakes that he made in his earlier Daytona attempts.

Both in 2018 with Richard Petty Motorsports and in 2022, with 23XI Racing, Wallace managed to secure a runner-up position, but he has never been able to bag the win. Recalling his journey, Wallace said, “I think you know, that’s Daytona, that’s the 500. It produces great stories no matter who you are or where you finish, so it’s cool to be going for my seventh Daytona 500.”

But that being said, Wallace has learned a lot since then. And perhaps the biggest piece of advice that he has got was from the recently retired; the legendary Kevin Harvick. “Harvick was very instrumental in my career,” said Wallace. “I’ll never forget, you know. ‘Stop crashing [expletive],’ that’s what he told me. And it’s like, yeah, you know, he’s mad because I’m sure he’s involved in the crash that I caused, so you’re mad at him saying that.”

Advertisement

But Wallace realized that at the end of the day, the more he learns to survive in the race without crashing out, the better his chances of winning. It’s just a matter of time before we get to see if Harvick’s advice does its magic on Sunday.