Christopher Bell Goes Against NASCAR Fans, Defends Playoff System

The driver of the #20 Toyota Camry fielded by Coach Gibbs’ organization, Christopher Bell is one of the few personalities in NASCAR who supports the current playoff system. Despite the officiating body receiving flak over what has essentially become a ‘win and you are in’ situation for those behind the wheel, the quality of racing has significantly taken a hit, at least that is what the general perception amongst the fans as well as the drivers is so far.

Speaking his mind to an opposite notion and claiming to enjoy the ongoing Round of 8, Bell elaborated before this week’s race in Martinsville.

“Honestly, this Round of 8 has been absolutely incredible and I think it is exactly what this format is designed for. Literally, every race that we’ve been to feels like a must-win,” opined Bell.

Thankful for this opportunity. Martinsville is going to be an all out war. Pressure is a privilege 👊#teamtoyota pic.twitter.com/owCOr9YIoK — Christopher Bell (@CBellRacing) October 28, 2024

In what was seemingly an approval from the 29-year-olds to the state of the racing format in the current day and age, he did not seem to have a problem with the same.

NASCAR fraternity seemingly disagrees

The playoffs elimination format has received a lot of flak over the last week, especially after the event at Homestead-Miami Speedway last weekend.

While drivers complained of the difficulty in overtaking on the track due to dirty air and certain characteristics of the Next Gen car, the playoffs format showcased that if implemented currently, can produce exciting nail-biting finishes without unnecessary manufactured drama.

Going into the penultimate round of competition before the season’s champion is announced next month, Bell went as far as to refer to the track selection in the round as a “Goldmine” and said, “This Round of 8 that we’ve had this year, these race tracks, it is just… It’s a goldmine. I mean we’ve seen amazing racing. Those last eight laps at Homestead were as good as it gets. So, I enjoyed being a fan.”

It remains to be seen if the #20 driver can solidify his place in the Final 4 as Bell heads into the final race at Martinsville Speedway. He currently sits +29 to the cutoff line. However, any of his rivals winning the race and a DNF for Bell could quickly swing things around.