Bubba Wallace “Pulling For” Kyle Larson as HMS Driver Inches Closer to Indy 500 Debut

Bubba Wallace recently showed his support towards one of if not the biggest representations of NASCAR in the open-wheeled racing world in recent times. The 23XI Racing driver spoke about Kyle Larson’s upcoming Indy 500 debut and how the Hendrick Motorsports driver has impressed not only his peers in stock car racing but the global motorsports fraternity.

Advertisement

Despite having had their share of disagreements on and off the track in NASCAR, Wallace seemed to be appreciative of Larson’s efforts during the recent Indy 500 qualifying sessions.

The newest Arrow McLaren SP driver managed to make his way into the Fast 6 round of qualifying last weekend, with an ultimate starting position of P5. Wallace reacted to the same in an interview with Matt Weaver and said, “People can make up all the stories they want about me and Larson.”

He added, “I respect the hell out of him and if he would have gotten the pole, I would have given him the title of the greatest of all time. I’ll save the title for maybe next weekend when he wins it. But I was sitting in the lounge pulling for him. It’s just cool watching him, we’re not surprised by it.”

How did Bubba Wallace fare during last Sunday’s NASCAR All-Star Race?

The #23 Toyota Camry XSE driver seemingly got back into his consistent rhythm of logging in top 10 finishes during the 2024 All-Star Race. Wallace kicked things off by qualifying for the exhibition event by securing P2 during the delayed All-Star Open on Sunday, followed by a P6 finish during the dash for cash event at night.

The Mobile, Alabama native rebuilt his momentum back up coming off a top 10 finish at Darlington Raceway as well. The shift in performance and finishes was much needed for the #23 team as the 30-year-old failed to make an impact during the two races preceding the Darlington weekend.

P6 🔥 What a night! Thank you @23XIRacing and @BubbaWallace for a great weekend. More to come soon⚡️ pic.twitter.com/tqtKAuGvnb — Alltroo (@AlltrooOfficial) May 20, 2024

With seven appearances under his belt at the upcoming event at Charlotte Motor Speedway, Wallace has managed to finish inside the top 5 as well as the top 10 once at the venue. An average finishing position of 23.1 after an average starting position of 20.9 however do not paint the full picture of how well the #23 crew at 23XI Racing have stepped up their performance during the past two seasons.

The highly-anticipated Memorial Day race, the 2024 Coca-Cola 600 is expected to go live this coming Sunday at 6:00 pm ET.