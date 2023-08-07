HomeSearch

Bubba Wallace’s “Hands of Mother Nature” Comment Exemplified by Unfortunate NASCAR Stat

Srijan Mandal
|Published August 07, 2023

Apr 29, 2023; Dover, Delaware, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Bubba Wallace stands behind the pit road wall during practice and qualifying for the Wurth 400 at Dover Motor Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

Inclement weather and NASCAR don’t work well with each other. This season we have seen several races either facing rain delays or being postponed to the next day. The sight of cars parked on pit road with rain covers on has been the case almost every other weekend. The sight repeated itself after rain soaked the FireKeepers Casino 400 in Michigan on Sunday, with the race now postponed to Monday.

Interestingly, NASCAR cars have been equipped with all the necessary measures to race in the rain, but they somehow don’t. There are wet weather tires available to the teams, but so far it is only the non-oval tracks that have seen their utilization. Meanwhile, the weather statistics showcase just how much bad weather has affected this season for the sport.

NASCAR has faced a lot of rain delays this season

As per Jonathan Fjeld, Inclement weather has affected 17 of NASCAR’s 25 weekends in 2023. The Clash, Las Vegas, Phoenix, COTA, Talladega, Kansas, Darlington & Sonoma weekends didn’t have bad weather. Two weekends is the longest NASCAR has gone with good weather (LV-Phoenix, Kansas-Darlington).”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Jonathan_Fjeld/status/1688269396853006337?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

The tweet also highlighted all of the races that had seen weather delays. Some of them were tracks such as – Fontana, Atlanta, Bristol Dirt, Martinsville, Dover, North Wilkesboro, Charlotte, Gateway, Nashville, and notably the Chicago Street course race among several others.

Not to mention the number of times the race went into overtime or the driver in the lead was just handed the win. Aside from rain, lighting is also another major problem that takes place in the summer months. NASCAR usually sets a clock of 30 minutes for every strike near an 8-mile radius of the track. During this time the race remains suspended and the cars sit on the pit road.

Bubba Wallace notices the increased amount of rain this season

While the rain stopped the race at Michigan and the drivers awaited NASCAR’s decision, 23XI Racing driver Bubba Wallace spoke with the media and mentioned how the rains had become more and more consistent this year.

Speaking about the rain delay, Wallace mentioned, “Unfortunately, we are at the hands of mother nature every weekend. More consistent than any of us in the field so just a bummer right now.”

It sure is a bummer, both for the drivers and the fans who come down to attend the races. But it is the tracks without lighting facilities that often have the worst luck, since the races usually are moved to Mondays or beyond, causing an inconvenience to the fans who drove all the way to enjoy the weekend.

Srijan Mandal is a Senior NASCAR journalist at The Sportsrush. Throughout his career, he has expertly crafted and contributed over a thousand articles to several prominent platforms. Notably, also on his own publication, Marble Chicane. Srijan's passion for racing was sparked at an early age, and over the years, it has only amplified. His interests are broad and encompass all types of motorsports, including but not limited to NASCAR, Formula 1, IndyCar, WRC, WEC, and IMSA. However, Srijan's relationship with racing isn't confined to his writing. He actively competes in professional open-wheel simulation racing, with 88 as his racing number. Though, mostly confined to GT Endurance classes, he also ventures into open-wheel sim racing from time to time. Srijan also exhibits his artistic flair, which is evident in his music production endeavors. His music has been published on prominent streaming platforms like Spotify and Apple Music, where he is recognized by his pseudonym "Lunaprism". Moreover, his refined taste extends into the world of fine art. He operates an online art gallery, specializing in the curation and sale of exquisite Indian art pieces.

