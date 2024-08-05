Can Denny Hamlin Extend Richmond Dominance for Milestone NASCAR Win?

Denny Hamlin has not won a Cup Series race since Dover but he is a favorite to grab his fourth checkered flag of the season in the next race. NASCAR goes to Richmond after a two-week break due to the Olympics. The Joe Gibbs Racing driver has a staggering record at the iconic Virginia short track, leading 2243 laps there with five victories. A win in the next race would extend that record and give him the 55th win of his career.

That would tie him with Rusty Wallace as the 11th all-time highest race winner in the sport’s history. It is astounding how despite all of that success, Hamlin has not won the championship yet. He has more wins at Richmond than some of the greatest of all time including Wallace, Jeff Gordon, and Dale Earnhardt. Richmond is one of his best tracks, tied with Martinsville (five wins) and only behind Pocono (seven wins).

DENNY HAMLIN WINS AT RICHMOND pic.twitter.com/RoN31iXsyN — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) April 1, 2024

Hamlin won at Richmond when the Cup Series raced at the track earlier this season. He got the jump on his teammate Martin Truex Jr. on that occasion which infuriated the driver of the #17 car. Tempers have calmed since then but unpleasant memories may resurface in the JGR shop again.

It’s not just racing that the 43-year-old contends with every year. He is the team owner of 23XI Racing as well which is becoming a regular in the playoffs. With so much work, this time off was a much-needed one for the driver of the #11 car.

How is the #11 driver spending his time off?

Hamlin acknowledged that June and July are incredibly tough months for race teams as they have to get everything prepared between Monday and Thursday. The break was an important time to sit back and relax for the drivers who work hard all year round as well. The JGR driver said that his plan during this time was just to enjoy the Olympics, especially the track and field events.

“For sport, track and field is the most exciting as it’s racing. Yeah, I really enjoy that. Certainly, I’ll watch basketball and things like that. But, to me, track and field, and obviously swimming,” he said earlier.

As he comes back from the break, the veteran driver will hope to be in Victory Lane right away. He has already booked his spot in the playoffs. Now is the time to earn as many points as possible to help him through that final run of races.