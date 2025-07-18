Can Kyle Larson’s Midweek Eldora Win Spark a Turnaround in Form Heading Into NASCAR Dover Cup Race?

Kyle Larson has struggled to find his rhythm over the past eight weeks, particularly after his second double-duty attempt ended in disaster with crashes at both the Indy 500 and Coca-Cola 600. His slump deepened at Sonoma Raceway, where despite two previous wins, the No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports driver could only salvage a P35 finish.

Advertisement

However, his recent High Limit Racing triumph might be the turning point he has been chasing. On Thursday, July 17, Larson pocketed a confidence-boosting victory at Eldora Speedway in the $100,000 Joker’s Jackpot. The 40-lap A-Main, a marquee event of the 42nd annual Kings Royal week, gathered sprint car racing’s finest.

Larson started alongside Rico Abreu on the front row, with Abreu edging ahead from the pole at the drop of the green flag. But with 19 laps remaining, Larson dove into turn one, sliding past Abreu for the lead. Abreu immediately tried the same maneuver on Larson but failed to clear him.

Moments later, Abreu and Logan Schuchart made a hard charge into turn one, forcing Larson to the bottom, yet he held firm. As the battle for second went three-wide, Carson Macedo seized P2, but Larson remained untouchable. He rode the cushion perfectly off turn two and powered his way to the checkered flag, while Schuchart flipped spectacularly just behind him at the finish.

Kyle Petty, who has long dismissed short-term dips in performance as part of racing’s ebb and flow, believes Larson’s struggles are more about the high bar he sets for himself than any real decline. The paddock consensus is that Larson will shake off this rut, and his Eldora win may already signal that resurgence.

With six regular-season races left, Larson has ample opportunity to regain his stride, starting with Dover Motor Speedway. As one of his better tracks, Dover has seen Larson bag eight top-fives, including a win in 2019, in 16 Cup races for an impressive average finish of 8.2.

While Larson hasn’t won at Dover in the Next Gen era so far, he has two top-10s in three starts with the new car, including a runner-up finish last year after rolling from P21 at the start.