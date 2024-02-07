Joey Logano “can’t complain” over Ty Gibbs feud, NASCAR Insider explains why

The relationship between Joey Logano and Ty Gibbs is a book of many chapters with the latest set at last Saturday’s Busch Light Clash. Frustrated with Gibbs pushing him a bit too aggressively during the race, Logano confronted the youngster at his trailer to exchange some heated words. However, Cup Series veteran Kyle Petty believes that the anger was far from justified.

Breaking down the many little feuds that went down at the Coliseum, Petty provided his verdict on the Logano-Gibbs clash. He said, “We saw Ty move Joey up. Have we ever seen Joey move anybody up? Yeah, I think we have. So if you do it, you can’t complain about it. I’m sorry, but you can’t complain about it.”

Going on to talk about how soft today’s drivers are compared to the old-schoolers, Petty added, “Old-school drivers would do it to each other and never complain about it. These guys do it to each other and whine about it, tweet about it, put it up on Instagram, and put it up on TikTok. ‘The world has to know somebody did something wrong to me.’

He concluded stating that Gibbs did nothing wrong to Logano. The scenes that transpired at Gibbs’ trailer after the race were highly reminiscent of the friction that a young Logano had with Tony Stewart many years back, and the Team Penske star concludes with that.

“I can see a lot of myself in Ty”: Logano is at a loss after the L.A. clash

Logano spoke to SiriusXM NASCAR Radio on Tuesday morning and discussed the situation with Gibbs. He revealed how they’d spoken with each other after last year’s issue at Martinsville and resolved things. He mentioned that he’d been impressed by Gibbs’ humbleness back then and wished that he could have had a similar conversation with Tony Stewart or Kevin Harvick.

In his words, “I can see a lot of myself in Ty. I get a lot of it. I thought, ‘Man, if I talked to Kevin (Harvick) that way or I talked to Tony (Stewart) in that way, gosh that would have been great, like to have had that.’

However, Logano’s peace did not last long. He continued the narration, “And only for the first opportunity for us to race each other since that conversation to get completely used up on the restart.”

He could understand Gibbs being aggressive in the final laps of a race, but not pushing him into the fence. Talking about a future course of action, the champion expressed his bewilderment. “I don’t really know the next to do. … I’m at a loss at this point,” he said.