“Capitalizing on Other’s Mistake”: Denny Hamlin Has a Cheeky Take On William Byron’s Success This Year

William Byron is having quite a season, isn’t he? With the most wins in the field under his belt, he is one of the favorites, if not THE FAVORITE to win this year’s NASCAR Cup championship. After all, he has 6 wins to his name. That says a lot, right? Well, of course, it does. But just consider the opinion Denny Hamlin has on Byron’s wins.

Advertisement

Because on his podcast show, Actions Detrimental, Hamlin commented quite cheekily on the most common factor in some of Byron’s 6 wins this year. That factor is the luck factor. Because many times this season, Byron has been in the right place at the right time, making the most of someone else’s mistake.

And this wasn’t lost on Hamlin.

Advertisement

Denny Hamlin reacts to yet another lucky win for William Byron

During the recent episode of his podcast show, Hamlin was explaining the caution that Kyle Larson brought out when he was trying to pass Bubba Wallace for the lead. The caution led to a restart post which Wallace cleared the first, and then “gave up the power position” to Chase Briscoe, which set up the path for the #24, as Hamlin described, “Here comes our hero William Byron to come in and snatch another one from the grasp of someone else.”

“That has been that team’s M.O. this year where they won 6 races. I don’t know how many they have dominated, it hasn’t been many. But they definitely capitalize. That is the epitome of capitalizing on other’s mistakes. Being there… If you are there enough, you are gonna win races.”

“Whatever that definition is, William Byron’s face and name is right there right now.”

Hamlin believes William Byron is a final 4 contender

On more than one occasion this season, Denny Hamlin has expressed that William Byron will be competing for the championship in Phoenix. Now Byron is everyone’s favorite because of how strong the #24 team is and how luck has been with them many times this year. But Hamlin made his point many months ago.

Advertisement

He said about his prediction, “I’m gonna say the final 4 is going to be the #24, #19, there’s the #11, #5, #1, who am I kicking out? It’s really close. It’s a toss-up … I’ll kick the #1 out. It’s really close, though.”

But for Byron in particular, Hamlin stated that the young Hendrick driver is “too solid” at a variety of racetracks and that he has “no weaknesses,” a claim that has been proven by Byron since the time Hamlin made that statement.