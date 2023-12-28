Kyle Busch, Hailie Deegan and Other NASCAR Drivers Taking Part in the Tulsa Shootout

One of the biggest Micro Sprint events, the Tulsa Shootout, begins with over 1600 entries across six divisions. With such a massive racing event going down it is bound to have more than a few NASCAR connections. As drivers from across countries continue flying down to Oklahoma to get their names on the leaderboard, four top names from the rings of NASCAR will join them.

First and prime among them is the 2-time Cup Series Champion, Kyle Busch. Enjoying his offseason after a good maiden year with Richard Childress Racing the top gun will be driving in both the Outlaw Winged and Non-Winged classes. Not surprisingly, these are the pinnacle classes of the event. Kyle’s son Brexton will also be a part of the event participating in the Restricted A Class and Junior Sprints.

Hailie Deegan has also decided to use some practice before getting into her debut Xfinity season with AM Racing. The 22-year-old re-enters the event after a maiden run in 2022 and will drive in the Non-Winged Outlaw, Winged A-Class, and Stock Non-Wing classes. Following the Busches, she also brings the company of fiancé and fellow speedster Chase Cabre.

NASCAR is not limiting itself to lending just drivers to the 2024 shootout. Cup drivers Christopher Bell and Chase Briscoe will be in Tulsa as car owners. The Joe Gibbs Racing star will field car in the Winged and Non-Winged Outlaw classes with USAC champion Tyler Courtney behind the wheel. Whether this duo can pose a threat to Kyle Busch is a question to be answered.

Chase Briscoe too fields a car in the same classes as Bell and will have Jake Andreotti driving his wheel. All these NASCAR men and ‘woman’ going to Tulsa have all participated in the shootout previously but not all have found success. Hopefully, this 39th edition of the event will prove to be more fortunate for them.

The 2024 Tulsa Shootout draws in record numbers

The shootout is being held at the Tulsa Expo Center with a reported 1666 entries. The growth that this number brings to the local economy is stupendous. The publicist for the shootout, Bryan Hulbert says, “Every year I swear this event, we think man it can’t get any bigger and this year just proved us wrong.” This year’s edition features drivers from the tender age of 6. The oldest driver is an experienced 78-year-old. The impact on Tulsa’s economy is expected to be around $9.5 million.

The event will come to a close on New Year’s Eve after 5 nights of racing at the Expo Center.