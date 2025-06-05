Carson Hocevar Wins Super Late Model Race Over Erik Jones & Others, Sets Tone for NASCAR Home Weekend at Michigan

May 4, 2025; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Carson Hocevar (77) is introduced before the start of the Wurth 400 race at Texas Motor Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Carson Hocevar might be gunning for the role of NASCAR Cup Series’ next villain, or perhaps he’s just the quintessential Gen-Z wheelman, intent on rewriting the script on his own terms. Either way, one fact remains beyond dispute — he’s a solid, talented force behind the wheel.

In only his sophomore Cup season, he’s already come within striking distance of victory twice. And now, he’s added another feather to his cap by winning a Late Model Stock Car Racing win to further showcase his skills.

Motorsports journalist Matt Weaver reported, “Carson Hocevar wins the UARA Money in the Bank Super Late Model 150 at Berlin Raceway ovr Andrew Scheid and Brian Campbell. Carson’s home short track ahead of his home Cup race.” Meanwhile, in the same race, “Erik Jones finished P4.”

On Tuesday night at Berlin Raceway, Hocevar delivered a commanding performance worth recording in the history books, securing his third win in the nine-year history of the Money in the Bank 150.

The win, worth a career-high $15,000, up from the $10,000 purse of recent years, cemented him as the first three-time winner since the event came under UARA sanctioning four years ago.

Rolling off P7 after a 10-car inversion, Hocevar cut through the field and ultimately executed the decisive move on Brian Campbell on Lap 43 and never relinquished the lead. This win broke a three-way deadlock between himself, Campbell, and Bubba Pollard atop the event’s all-time wins list.

The victory serves as a timely shot in the arm for the Spire Motorsports driver, who now sets his sights on Michigan International Speedway this weekend. He secured a top-10 finish there last season, but with momentum on his side, riding high from a near-miss at Nashville and a Late Model win, Hocevar shapes up as a driver worth keeping a close eye on.

Meanwhile, Erik Jones, a Michigan native and Cup Series regular, returned to his roots in a brand-new, self-owned Port City car and drove it to a respectable fourth-place finish in the Late Model Race at Berlin.

Up front, the duel was a familiar one. Hocevar and Campbell — battle-hardened rivals from weekly contests and the CRA Super Series — tried to outfox each other, with both pushing a blistering pace and baiting the other into wearing out the right rear tire. In the end, Campbell lost ground late and slipped to third, while Andrew Scheid surged past to claim second.

Scheid, who won the last weekly feature at Berlin, settled for the runner-up spot with no complaints. Meanwhile, defending winner Bubba Pollard fell off the pace about 60 laps in.

Though he clung to the free pass position before bolting on fresh rubber, the adjustments failed to spark any revival. He eventually steered into the infield and retired with 50 laps remaining.