Everything About Ross Chastain’s “Protect Your Melon” Campaign at Watkins Glen

Trackhouse Racing driver Ross Chastain is currently in Watkins Glen, New York, for the 24th Cup Series race of the ongoing NASCAR season. As he prepares for a thrilling road course event, he has partnered with the New York State Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee (NYSGTSC) to promote awareness about the importance of wearing seat belts while driving.

This campaign, named Protect Your Melon, happened on Thursday, August 7, from 9:00 a.m. to noon, and from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. Chastain met fans during these hours, signed autographs, took photographs, and reminded people of safe practices while on the road. Both the morning and the afternoon meets took place on the lawn of the Schuyler County Courthouse.

Chastain spoke to 18 News about how he puts on nine seat belts before racing in the Next Gen car. It takes two whole minutes or more for him to get completely strapped in. He is also equipped with several pieces of safety equipment such as a fireproof helmet, a HANS device, and carbon fiber seats. And yet, when he gets out of the racetrack and gets into his truck, the first thing he does is wear a seat belt.

He said, “When I get out of the car, I get in my pickup truck to drive to the airport or the hotel for the night, and I’m in a normal car with everybody else and I want to get there safely, the best thing I can do is wear my seat belt. We’re just trying to remind New Yorkers of that.”

It’s a noble effort to help people realize the importance of buckling up through this campaign.

Can Chastain win at Watkins Glen this Sunday?

Chastain shook the racing world when he won the 2025 Coca-Cola 600 to burst his way into the upcoming playoffs. He is currently 14th on the points table with three top-fives and nine top-10s. Unfortunately, he has only procured six playoff points thus far. The more he can secure over the next three regular season races, the more secure his postseason position will be.

The ‘Melon Man’ has started six races at Watkins Glen thus far. His best finish came last year when he started from pole position and finished fourth. He even led 51 laps and won the race’s second stage. A similar or better outing this time around will be a huge aid in his goal.