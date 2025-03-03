Chase Briscoe Laments Lack of Superstars in NASCAR Despite Superiority to F1

NASCAR’s superstars, such as Jimmie Johnson, Dale Earnhardt, Tony Stewart, and Richard Petty, were not just prodigies of sheer talent; their speedy cars and the sport’s strategic marketing also played equally important roles.

Back in what was considered the sport’s golden era, NASCAR recognized a driver’s potential and spared no effort in promotion, creating the legendary names we know today. However, that era of clear-cut superstars has faded, a sentiment echoed by the new JGR driver, Chase Briscoe.

During a recent 12 Questions segment with Jeff Gluck, Briscoe expressed his concerns about the current state of NASCAR’s appeal. He suggested that NASCAR should emulate the grandeur of Formula 1 events to elevate its spectacle while maintaining its core accessibility and flavor.

“We need to have that atmosphere to a certain extent, but you also can’t price out our fans who are loyal. You want it to be affordable where people can come, and F1 is not affordable; it’s outrageously expensive.”

He pointed out, “From a racing product, our racing is the best in the world. We have incredible races. Look at the Atlanta race last year. Our racing product is night and day better than what they have. But they [F1] make it feel like an event, and their drivers are superstars.”

Briscoe also reminisced about a bygone era when drivers were household names across America. Jeff Gordon graced the stage of Saturday Night Live. However, today, the spotlight has dimmed on NASCAR’s racers, with none from the current roster getting invited onto such platforms.

This is primarily because of the diminished reputation of NASCAR drivers compared to their Formula 1 counterparts. This comes as a result of the dilution of the NASCAR championship format, or at least so we think.

Insider wants NASCAR to promote drivers such as Connor Zilisch

Recently, NASCAR insider Brett Griffin advised NASCAR to enhance their marketing strategy for drivers such as Connor Zilisch, a young prodigy regarded as a future NASCAR luminary.

He declared, “Everyone will be on the bandwagon, but they gotta figure out how to leverage it. He’s [Zilisch] Tiger Woods.” He pinpointed, “NASCAR has to invest. Maybe that new pool of money they created will market him.”

The waning visibility of standout drivers in NASCAR over the last two decades can be traced to increased parity within the series and a possible deficiency in effective driver marketing. With a new, costly TV deal on the horizon, it remains to be seen whether NASCAR will soon bring back the superstar era in the sport.