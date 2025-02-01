“I Don’t Say It Legitimizes What We Do…”: Joey Logano Drops Verdict on Adding Non-NASCAR Drivers to Grow the Sport

Nov 22, 2024; Charlotte, NC, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Joey Logano (22) talks to the audience after being announced as the three time Cup champion during the NASCAR Awards Banquet at Charlotte Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Joey Logano is set to commence his 18th NASCAR Cup season at Bowman Gray Stadium with the Clash, and he’s keenly eyeing his fourth championship title, despite the potential challenges posed by new tracks and an influx of drivers from various motorsports backgrounds and countries. In fact, Logano sees these additions as beneficial, enhancing the sport’s support and reach.

Logano was recently asked about the impact of integrating world-class drivers into NASCAR and whether it contributes to the sport’s growth. He responded affirmatively, “Yeah, it does.”

He elaborated, “It brings a different fan demographic to what we do. In a way, I don’t say it legitimizes what we do in any way because I think what we do, our talent pool that we have as far as drivers, they’re absolutely incredible.”

Logano acknowledged that international drivers bring their fanbases with them, which enhances NASCAR’s global appeal: “Whether that’s from Indy Car or F1 or from the Supercar Series in Australia. We’ve seen that and it brings those fans that may not watch NASCAR racing and say, ‘Well, I’m gonna watch because this guy is in there. I want to see how he does against the NASCAR guys.’”

Reflecting on the past, in 2023, Shane van Gisbergen made a powerful impact on NASCAR by joining Trackhouse Racing’s Project 91 winning his debut NASCAR race in Chicago. This season, Justin Marks is set to introduce Helio Castroneves, an IndyCar racing driver, to the NASCAR circuit, with the Daytona 500 race.

NASCAR’s ‘Open Exemption Provisional’ rule eases entry for various motorsports drivers

The recently announced Open Exemption Provisional [OEP] rule, which will be implemented only when the entry list surpasses the Cup Series’ standard starting field of 40 cars, requires drivers to receive prior approval from NASCAR. The approval will be granted on a case-by-case basis, with a driver’s racing pedigree and achievements being crucial factors.

The provision specifically aims to accommodate drivers of exceptional caliber, allowing them to bypass the usual qualifying processes for high-profile events like the Daytona 500.

Kenny Wallace elaborated on this strategy, explaining, “Why is NASCAR giving out provisionals? Because we don’t have any superstars, this is a way for NASCAR to make sure the superstars are in the race so we can promote them. So TV can start promoting Helio Castroneves right now.”

John Probst, NASCAR’s senior vice president of racing development, on the other hand, clarified, “It’s meant to create energy around a particular race… It’s meant to energize our sport and bring in some excitement.”

The reciprocal nature of this initiative was seen last year when Kyle Larson competed in the IndyCar 500. His participation not only spotlighted NASCAR drivers but also attracted IndyCar enthusiasts, who were so taken by Larson’s performance that they began following NASCAR events. Thus, the benefits of such crossover engagements extend in both directions.